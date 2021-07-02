Home Business Wire American Tower Plans Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire

American Tower Plans Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its second quarter 2021 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 29, 2021 to discuss its results.

 

Conference call details are as follows:

 

 

Call Date:

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Call Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

 

 

Call Dial in:

(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada

 

(234) 720-6979 International

 

Access Code: 3233043

 

 

Online Info:

https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/

 

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

 

Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

 

 

An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:

 

 

Replay Dates:

July 29, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET – August 12, 2021 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Dial in:

(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada

 

(402) 970-0847 International

 

Access Code: 4401323

 

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 214,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

ATC Contact: Igor Khislavsky
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500

Articoli correlati

Innovation and Positive Community Impact on Display at FUSE 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Garage Shares Details on Platform Update & Reveals New Partnership with New York’s Healthix ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Population health management...
Continua a leggere

Licensing Executives Society (LES) Standards Committee Initiates Initial Public Review of Standard for Intellectual Capital in the Boardroom

Business Wire Business Wire -
The purpose of this voluntary standard is to improve board oversight of Intellectual Capital (IC) management because a company’s...
Continua a leggere

SAIC Completes Acquisition of Halfaker and Associates

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) completed its acquisition of Halfaker and Associates LLC, on July 2,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Innovation and Positive Community Impact on Display at FUSE 2021

Business Wire