American Tower Plans Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 24, 2026, to discuss its results.

Earnings Call Information

Date/Time

Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Pre-Registration Link for Dial-In Access

Participants can pre-register for the conference call here in order to receive dial-in information.

Access via Webcast

The earnings call will be broadcast live (listen only) and can be replayed shortly after the conclusion of the call via the Investor Relations webcast at https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

