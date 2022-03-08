American Tower Corporation to Present at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company’s website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 220,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

