American Tower Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

BOSTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Adam Smith, its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, New York, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the event will be available on the Company’s website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 221,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

