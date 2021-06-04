American Tower Corporation to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company’s website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 214,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

Igor Khislavsky

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (617) 375-7500