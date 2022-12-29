<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
American Tower Corporation to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. MT (11:30 a.m. ET). The live webcast link will be available on the Company’s website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 223,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500

