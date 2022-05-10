American Software to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Preliminary Financial Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced that it will release its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.

American Software’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call



Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022



Time: 5:00 pm ET



Location: www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entities, delivers an innovative technical platform with AI-powered capabilities for supply chain management and advanced retail planning that is accelerating digital supply chain optimization from product concept to customer availability. Logility, Inc. is helping large enterprise companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations, and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility clients include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc. delivers affordable, easy-to-use supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service, and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves clients such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Clients of New Generation Computing, Inc. which are now serviced by Logility and Demand Management, include Carter’s, Destination XL, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Contacts

Vince Klinges, CFO



vklinges@amsoftware.com