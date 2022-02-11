American Offshore Services Secures Strategic Partnership with Orion Infrastructure Capital

Leading U.S. Offshore Wind Service Provider Building Hybrid-Ready CTVs to Facilitate Construction of Renewable Power Generation

NEW BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Offshore Services, LLC (“A-O-S” or “the Company”), a crew transfer vessel (“CTV”) owner operator, announced a strategic partnership with Orion Infrastructure Capital (“Orion” or “OIC”) to build state-of-the-art CTVs designed to transport technicians and materials in varied offshore conditions. Under the arrangement, OIC will provide financing to build a series of CTVs at Blount Boats to service the United States’ emerging offshore wind industry.

Formed in 2020, A-O-S is a joint venture between European CTV operator, Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S), and U.S. offshore logistics company, SEA.O.G Offshore, to provide services to the U.S. offshore wind industry. In November, A-O-S placed an order for four hybrid-ready CTVs from Blount Boats of Warren, RI with plans for further expansion.

The new Jones Act compliant, 99-foot G-class vessels are based on best-in-class N-O-S CTV design, offering high efficiency and maximized performance. The aluminum catamarans will have a special compartment set aside for batteries to make the vessels hybrid-ready.

“A-O-S is thrilled to have the support of Orion. These partnerships are requisite to sustain our energy transition; and by building a hybrid-ready, Jones Act fleet for offshore wind farm construction, operations, and maintenance, we are doing just that,” said James Clouse, A-O-S CEO.

“We are excited to partner with A-O-S and finance the next generation of Jones Act compliant CTVs. These vessels are crucial to the successful construction of renewable power generation, which will be capable of powering millions of homes across the East Coast,” said Ethan Shoemaker, Investment Partner and Head of Infra Credit at OIC. “This partnership supports Orion’s objective to continue championing sustainable infrastructure. On behalf of the OIC team, we would like to thank James and his colleagues for selecting Orion to be their capital partner.”

RJM & Company, LLC served as financial advisor to the Company. Jones Walker LLP acted as legal advisor to A-O-S and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to OIC.

About OIC

With $2.8 billion in assets under management, OIC invests in North America and select international markets. OIC’s unique partnership approach – for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs – cultivates creative credit, equity, and growth capital solutions to help middle market businesses scale and deploy sustainable infrastructure. OIC’s target investment sectors include energy efficiency, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, sustainable power generation, renewable fuels, waste & recycling, water, transportation, and agriculture. OIC (formerly known as Orion Energy Partners) was founded in 2015 by a team of energy and sustainability veterans, successful infrastructure investors, and former asset owners and industry operators. Across OIC’s platform is a team of 30 professionals based in New York, and Houston. For more information, please visit www.OIC.com.

Contacts

Contact information for A-O-S



James Clouse



+1 (832) 405-2933



James.Clouse@a-o-s.com

Contact information for OIC



Bethany Gorham



+1 (212) 292-0968



Bethany@OIC.com