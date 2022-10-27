<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

American Express Global Business Travel to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG), operating American Express Global Business Travel (“Amex GBT”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on November 10, 2022, before the market opens followed by a live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Paul Abbott, Chief Executive Officer, and Martine Gerow, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amex GBT’s financial performance and business outlook.

The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Amex GBT’s website at www.investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:
Martin Ferguson

Vice President, Global Communications and Public Affairs, American Express Global Business Travel

martin.ferguson@amexgbt.com

Investors:
Barry Sievert

Vice President Investor Relations, American Express Global Business Travel

investor@amexgbt.com

