American Express Global Business Travel to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“Amex GBT” or the “Company”), a leading software and services company for travel, expense, and meetings & events, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results on August 6, 2024, before the market opens followed by a live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Paul Abbott, Chief Executive Officer, and Karen Williams, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amex GBT’s financial performance and business outlook.


The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Amex GBT’s website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) is a leading software and services company for travel, expense, and meetings & events. We have built the most valuable marketplace in travel with the most comprehensive and competitive content. A choice of solutions brought to you through a strong combination of technology and people, delivering the best experiences, proven at scale. With travel professionals and business partners in more than 140 countries, our solutions deliver savings, flexibility, and service from a brand you can trust – Amex GBT.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:
Martin Ferguson

Vice President Global Communications and Public Affairs

martin.ferguson@amexgbt.com

Investors:

Jennifer Thorington

Vice President Investor Relations

investor@amexgbt.com

