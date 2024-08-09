Home Business Wire American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.


On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Anna Marrs, Group President, Global Commercial Services and Credit & Fraud Risk, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit. Ms. Marrs will address questions relating to the commercial payments landscape and the company’s commercial business, beginning at 11:50 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Christophe Le Caillec, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Mr. Le Caillec will address questions relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts of both events will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of each presentation will be available after each event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

The above-referenced discussions may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

Contacts

Media:
Giovanna Falbo, Giovanna.Falbo@aexp.com, +1.212.640.0327

Melanie Backs, Melanie.L.Backs@aexp.com, +1.212.225.2164

Investors/Analysts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com, +1.212.640.5574

Kristy Ashmawy, Kristy.Ashmawy@aexp.com, +1.212.640.5574

