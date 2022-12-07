American Dronemaker Skydio Asserts Docked Drone Leadership

Bringing the crucial ingredient of trustworthy autonomy to the drone-in-a-box market

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, today announced the launch of its new product line, which includes Skydio Dock and Skydio Dock Lite, powered by Skydio’s new Remote Ops software.

Dock and Dock Lite are the smallest, lightest, and smartest cloud-connected base stations for drones available on the market today. Built on powerful AI models, Skydio’s Dock solutions give customers complete remote and autonomous visibility into tasks like site inspection and monitoring, mapping, and situational awareness – indoors and outdoors – from anywhere in the world.

Until today, enterprise and commercial users have had to rely on big, expensive, manual drone-in-a-box solutions that depend on manual flight by on-site pilots. Skydio drones housed in Dock and Dock Lite can fly safely with a single off-site operator, or autonomously, at a fraction of the cost, size, and complexity of existing solutions. Further, Skydio Remote Ops software enhances the drone’s AI-powered autonomy so operators can effortlessly perform streamlined missions.

“The concept of remotely operated drones is incredibly compelling,” said Adam Bry, CEO of Skydio. “It has attracted a gaggle of activity from startups and established manual drone companies, but it’s never going to work the way customers want – let alone scale to address real world applications solving the needs of today – unless you can trust the drone to fly itself. And making drones smart enough to fly themselves is our core focus. Skydio Dock and Skydio Dock Lite, combined with our Remote Ops software, deliver autonomous capabilities for our customers, whether they are monitoring their warehouses, inspecting a security perimeter, or assessing infrastructure following a natural disaster–finally realizing the promise of efficient, scalable remote operations.”

Skydio Dock, Skydio Dock Lite and Skydio Remote Ops are announced with the participation of Skydio’s Early Access customers and partners, including the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Southern Company, Caltrans, the Oracle Innovation Lab, and Obayashi Construction (Japan).

“(With this technology) we’re able to monitor construction progress in more efficient ways than we previously could. We’re capturing imagery, videos, and live streaming a feed back to our resident engineers for real-time data. It’s a big cost saver for us, and we look forward to implementing it around the state for multiple applications and use cases.” — Thomas Walls, North Carolina Department of Transportation UAS Operations Manager.

Just like Skydio’s autonomy technology makes docked drones easier to use, Skydio’s regulatory team makes it easier to obtain approvals to conduct remote operations. Led by experts with experience at the largest and most complex enterprise programs, Skydio’s regulatory team has already obtained multiple, pathbreaking remote operations waivers for US and global customers—with many more in progress. Skydio’s regulatory team partners with our customers to unlock scalable, efficient remote operations—aided by unmatched knowledge of our products and a strong track record of success with global aviation regulators.

To learn more about Skydio Dock or Skydio Dock Lite, please visit: https://www.skydio.com/skydio-dock.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world’s most intelligent flying machines for use by consumers, enterprises, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in Redwood City, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain and manufacturing security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Linse Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, In-Q-Tel, and NVIDIA.

*Always follow local laws, regulations, and civil aviation authority guidelines.

Contacts

Lauren Ames



Skydio@AircoverPR.com