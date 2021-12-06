Ameresco Receives U.S. Energy Storage Association’s Brad Roberts Outstanding Industry Achievement by a Member Organization Award

Energy Storage Association awards highlight leaders from across the energy storage industry

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bess—Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it is the recipient of the U.S. Energy Storage Association’s 2021 Brad Roberts Outstanding Industry Achievement by a Member Organization Award. Ameresco was selected based on the company’s innovative strategies and accomplishments in the battery energy storage systems (BESS) market.

Ameresco was recognized alongside the Energy Safety Response Group as one of two companies selected for the Brad Roberts Outstanding Industry Achievement award. The renewable energy company was selected for its innovation in implementing BESS across the U.S. and leading resiliency projects at mission-critical facilities like the U.S. Marine Corp Recruit Depot Parris Island, which is now able to run fully independent of the main grid during outages.

“This year was a landmark year for the U.S. energy storage industry, due in no small part to efforts of this year’s award winners,” said Jason Burwen, Interim CEO of the U.S. Energy Storage Association. “This year’s class has made huge strides in advancing the prospects of the energy storage industry, which will decarbonize the nation’s power system, make communities and grid infrastructure sufficiently resilient to climate-driven extreme weather events, and create good-paying jobs.”

The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association for the American energy storage industry and advocates for the advancement of the energy storage industry. Each year ESA recognizes companies and individuals from across the industry for their outstanding commitments to excellence in innovation, diversity and inclusion, and forward-thinking leadership.

“The Ameresco team is grateful to receive recognition from a leading cleantech industry leader such as the Energy Storage Association,” said President and CEO of Ameresco George Sakeilaris. “Our projects in the battery and energy storage sector are building the blueprints to facilitate a greener future.”

