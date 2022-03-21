Home Business Wire Ameresco Confirms Details of the 2022 Investor Day in New York
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, confirms that its previously announced Investor Day will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in New York, NY. Senior management will focus their remarks on key growth opportunities highlighting the portfolio of innovative solutions which makes Ameresco a preferred partner for complex and comprehensive advanced energy projects.

Those investors and analysts who cannot attend this live event in-person, can join a simultaneous webcast that will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on March 23, 2022. To participate, please register at http://ameresco-investorday.convene.com/. An archive will be available at https://ir.ameresco.com/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

