Amentum Appoints Nathan Rutledge as Head of Investor Relations

CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#govcon–Amentum, a global leading engineering and technology solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Nathan Rutledge as Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately.









Rutledge will spearhead all investor relations activities leading up to and following Amentum’s merger with Jacobs’ Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber and Intelligence businesses and the combined company’s subsequent public listing. Rutledge will be responsible for articulating the long-term strategy, business model and financial performance to its shareholders and the broader financial community.

“Nathan joins Amentum with significant relevant experience and a proven track record delivering superior outcomes, playing a pivotal role in enhancing shareholder value and driving strategic initiatives,” said Travis Johnson, Chief Financial Officer of Amentum. “We believe that his deep expertise in investor relations and strategic communications will prove instrumental as we prepare to execute a transformational go-public transaction, continue to execute on our growth strategies, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Rutledge joins Amentum with an impressive background navigating complex financial reporting landscapes and building robust relationships with the investment community. Most recently, he served as Principal and Head of Investor Relations at Booz Allen Hamilton where he led initiatives to enhance its IR strategy and approach, creating and supporting key relationships with shareholders. Rutledge also held various finance roles at Navient Corporation including as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations.

“It is an exciting time to join Amentum as we prepare to introduce the company to the public market and I’m eager to dive in,” said Rutledge. “Amentum has built a proven business by serving as a trusted partner to the US government and its allies, leveraging its deep technical and engineering expertise to manage and modernize their most consequential and challenging missions across the world. I look forward to working with Amentum’s talented team to build out the investor relations program, enhance our engagement with investors and articulate our strategic vision.”

Rutledge holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

