Amentum Announces New Leadership Team

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. and allied governments, announced today that it has made changes to its senior leadership team, effective yesterday. The announcement follows the Feb. 15 completion of the company’s transformational acquisition of PAE.

In addition to CEO John Heller, the company’s leadership team will be made up of the following senior executives:

Charlie Mathis, Chief Financial Officer. Charlie will be responsible for all finance and accounting activities including financial strategy, finance business operations, financial planning and analysis, government compliance, internal audit, tax and treasury. He served previously as CFO of SAIC and joined Amentum as CFO in January 2022.

Patricia Munchel, Chief People Officer. Patricia will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company's talent strategy and talent management that supports a diverse global workforce. Additionally, she'll assume executive leadership over the company's real estate initiatives. She previously served as PAE's Chief Human Resources Officer for 8 years.

Stuart Young, General Counsel. Stuart will be responsible for the full range of government contracting issues including the supervision of company litigation and support the areas of labor and employment law, compliance, export control, and international law. He previously served as Amentum's General Counsel and has been with the company for 29 years.

Chico Moline, Chief Information Officer. Chico will be responsible for Amentum's enterprise transformation initiatives which extend beyond technology, to include EHS, quality and continuous improvement. He previously served as President of PAE's National Security Solutions Business Unit and has been with the company for 5 years.

“I have great confidence in this leadership team, which will play a crucial role in Amentum’s future success as we take the next critical steps on the company’s journey,” said John Heller, CEO. “We look forward to working together to integrate the companies and enhance Amentum’s capabilities that support our mission critical customers across defense and intelligence, environment and energy, civilian agencies and technology services.”

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. Amentum draws from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., Amentum employs more than 50,000 people on all seven continents. Visit amentum.com to explore how Amentum delivers excellence for its customers’ most vital missions.

