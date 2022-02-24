Amentum Announces John Heller as CEO

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amentum announced today the appointment of John Heller as chief executive officer, effective March 28. The company’s current CEO John Vollmer, who led the organization since its launch in January 2020, will continue with the company as chairman of Amentum’s Board of Directors. Heller previously served as CEO of PAE Incorporated for seven years until March 2021.

”It is an honor to be asked to lead Amentum into the future,” said Heller. “ I look forward to building on the many accomplishments under John’s leadership and I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work together with Amentum’s over 50,000 employees to deliver value to our customers in one of the largest and fastest growing service companies in our industry.”

”I am incredibly proud to have led Amentum during its first two critical years, and it has been a privilege to lead such a talented and dedicated workforce who care deeply about our customers and their success,” said Vollmer. “ I look forward to continuing to guide Amentum on its journey and am excited to support John as he takes the helm and continues to deliver the best solutions in the industry to our clients.”

Prior to his role at PAE, Heller was President of the Professional Support Services division of L-3 Communications and later was Senior Vice President and COO of Engility Corporation. Earlier in his career, he had served as CEO of Netco, Inc. and then President and COO of Multimax, which was acquired by Harris Corporation in 2007.

Heller is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Amentum is a premier global services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. Amentum draws from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., Amentum employs approximately 57,000 people on all seven continents. Visit amentum.com to explore how Amentum delivers excellence for its customers’ most vital missions.

