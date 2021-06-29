AMCS Launches AMCS Platform Summer Release at WasteExpo With a Series of Smart Innovations

Showcasing integrated solutions to drive a ‘Smarter’ Future for the Waste and Recycling Industry

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMCSPlatform–AMCS, the world’s leading technology provider for the waste, recycling and resource management industry, today announced the AMCS Platform Summer Release showcasing their latest solutions for Smart Collection, Smart Recycling and Smart (Customer) Engagement at WasteExpo in Las Vegas, June 29-30th. Among the key highlights of the AMCS Platform release is its embedded Transport Management System (TMS) and the launch of a new data-rich Telematics Service for waste haulers.

Commenting on the exciting new innovations Elaine Treacy, Global Product Director at AMCS said: “We are proud to be the first company in the waste & recycling market to offer an industry specific Transport Management System, embedded in the AMCS Platform which eliminates the need for interfacing siloed applications. We are solving one of the biggest challenges that companies in the industry face by offering a smarter platform where CRM, Billing, Scale & Materials Management – work seamlessly in real-time, to leverage the full potential of smart waste collection processes.”

“And it does not stop here”, Treacy continues. “The significant advances we have made with our SaaS Platform over the years, offering a superior user experience and an open-standards ecosystem, continues to play a pivotal role in providing our customers the best-in-class smart technology to future proof their businesses and deliver value-driven outcomes.”

The new AMCS Telematics service is designed to capture rich tracking and telematics data (driver behavior, engine performance, fuel usage) combined with the route details to provide planners with full visibility via an intuitive, data-rich dashboard.

Of the new innovations spotlighted at AMCS’s Booth #1675, the Transport Management System is designed to automate all aspects of transport from resource and roster management, planning, execution, live monitoring, route optimization and analytics. The process is enhanced by a modern browser-based user experience which is designed to boost planning productivity through ease of use and automation of frequent planning tasks removing need for complex integrations between different systems and vendors.

Other key highlights of the Summer Release include:

Payments – Request to Pay feature to support simple and quick Card and ACH payments.

New Yard Management solution – web-based service, available on multiple devices, to manage all yard activities from grading, loading, stock checks and bar code scanning.

Enriched customer self-service – added a highly intuitive shopping cart experience, leveraging geo targeted advertising to support efficient order to cash model on the Customer Portal.

Enhanced pricing – introducing a new price hierarchy and pricing basis so that operators can compete with flexible, differentiated services.

About AMCS

AMCS, with offices in Europe, North America and Australia is a global technology leader for the waste, recycling and resource industries. We help over 3,000 customers reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins and improve customer service. Our enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world. Read more about AMCS at www.amcsgroup.com

Contacts

Mark Abbas – AMCS CMO



Office: +31 20 600 51 51



Mobile: +31 6 20494838



email: pr@amcsgroup.com