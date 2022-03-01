AMCS Launches AMCS Platform Spring 22 Release

LIMERICK, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMCSNews–AMCS, the world’s leading technology provider for the waste, recycling and resource management industry, today announced the launch of the AMCS Platform Spring 2022 release.

We are excited to announce that this release represents the launch of the AMCS Platform for Metal Recycling for the North American market.

AMCS Platform for Metal Recycling is a new generation cloud-based solution designed with leading scrap recyclers to automate all aspects of their operations from scales, compliance, pricing and contract management, transport, supplier portal, hauler portal, inventory valuation and management, production, brokerage, sales, to outbound logistics and finance.

It represents the first enterprise grade end to end solution of its type, offering a scalable architecture as well as multi-location, multi-currency and multi-lingual support, leveraging the latest technologies including a modern and intuitive browser-based user experience.

The solution will be formally launched at the ISRI convention in Las Vegas on the 21st of March.

The Spring 22 Release also features a new cross route optimization service, as a new part of our Smart Dispatch solution, which is designed to fully automate the allocation of unplanned and on demand orders to round based routes. This new service will automatically produce realistic, accurate and balanced routes that are optimized to save driving time and emissions.

This release also sees the addition of two new interactive self-service channels, where end customers can receive and pay bills seamlessly.

Mobile Bill Presentment will allow end customers to pay their bills on a mobile device using a digital wallet such as Google or Apple Pay.

Interactive Voice Recording (IVR) Payment provides automated phone-based payment acceptance services.

These new payment services will improve the end customer experience and reduce overall administration costs.

Commenting on these exciting new innovations Elaine Treacy, Global Product Director at AMCS said:

“2022 promises to be an exciting year in the evolution of the AMCS Platform as a key technology enabler for the circular economy. The launch of AMCS Platform for metal recycling comes after a year-long collaboration with some of the world’s largest scrap recycling organizations who generously gave their valuable feedback into our product design. The result is a unique enterprise grade solution leveraging the latest technologies and offering the broadest range of automation support across all scrap recycling operations.

We look forward to sharing more details with a wider community at our formal product launch at the ISRI conference in Las Vegas on March 21st.

Our approach of embedding easy to use and powerful transport optimization features into our Platform continues with the addition of the cross-route optimization services which will save planning time, costs and emissions and deliver superior customer service.

In line with our mission to make accepting payments easier for our clients, our new Mobile Bill and IVR services will provide great end customer experience and convenience while making it easier for our customers to get their bills paid.”

