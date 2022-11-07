AMC Theatres® and Zoom Partner to Bring Zoom Rooms to the Comfort and State-of-the-Art Sight and Sound Technology of AMC Movie Theatres

Beginning sometime in 2023, AMC Theatres in as many as 17 cities across the United States will leverage Zoom Rooms technology to simultaneously connect small, medium, and large sized groups in different locations.

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC and APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) today announced an innovative partnership that will turn some AMC locations throughout the United States into Zoom Rooms.

As hybrid work has become more commonplace throughout the United States, Zoom Rooms at AMC will enable companies and other entities with decentralized workforces and customer bases to bring people from different markets together at the same time for cohesive virtual and in-person events and meeting experiences. This combines the excellent experience of Zoom with the comfort and state-of-the-art sight and sound technology of AMC’s modern and centrally located theatres.

AMC and Zoom currently anticipate launching Zoom Rooms at AMC in up to 17 major U.S. markets sometime in 2023.

Upon launch, Zoom Rooms at AMC users will be able to easily book online, and in so doing can select their preferred theatres and meeting time. They will receive a three-hour block of time to virtually host their event across multiple markets at the selected theatres. AMC and Zoom will provide the necessary equipment for a fully functional Zoom Rooms experience, in the comfort of multiple movie theatres in multiple cities simultaneously. Typical auditorium sizes are expected to range between 75 and 150 seats, depending upon the theatre.

Additional services including food and beverage offerings, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style personalized handling of meeting needs will also be available at an added cost.

The announcement is yet another innovative initiative launched by AMC designed to maximize the value creation that can come from its vast amount of seating capacity.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, commented:



“One of the lessons learned during the pandemic when so many of us were forced to work remotely was the importance of a reliable, dynamic communications platform. We also learned that even though we may be spread far apart, the ability to come together in person is as important as ever. That is why I’m so excited about this AMC partnership with Zoom. So many of us know how vital Zoom is in managing our enterprises. Now through this partnership of Zoom and AMC, we have the best of both worlds — the spectacular communications platform of Zoom combined with the comfort, size, scale, and state-of-the-art sight and sound capabilities of AMC’s centrally located theatres. This creates an all-new product in major cities across the U.S. for companies and meeting planners.”

Aron continued: “AMC has an abundance of attractive theatres at centrally located venues in city after city after city, each with ample seating capacity, especially so during daytime hours on weekdays when most meetings take place. Our state-of-the-art sight and sound technology is widely renowned, and has made gathering in movie theatres one of the most popular out-of-home entertainment options in the United States. Zoom Rooms at AMC broadens our scope, as we now can participate as well in the multi-billion market for corporate and other meetings.”

