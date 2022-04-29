Home Business Wire AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results and Host...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The Company will host an earnings webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview. During the webcast the company will take questions from both AMC Investor Connect members and equity research analysts. AMC investors can visit https://www.amctheatres.com/stockholders to sign up for membership in AMC Investor Connect and submit their written questions.

Investors and interested parties should go to the website (https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview/) at least 15 minutes before the earnings webcast to register, and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

  • Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. CDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the webcast for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

