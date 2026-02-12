Ambience Healthcare Expands “Chart Awareness” Across Its Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambience Healthcare, the leading AI platform for clinical documentation and revenue integrity, today announced expanded “chart awareness” across its capabilities. Chart awareness enables AI to interpret a patient’s full longitudinal record, including prior notes, diagnoses, labs, imaging, medications, pathology, and problem lists. That understanding is applied directly across documentation and coding workflows.

While AI scribes focus on capturing clinical conversations and writing notes, Ambience was never built to be just a scribe. Transcription from a single patient encounter is not sufficient for modern healthcare.

“AI in healthcare has to do more than generate notes,” said Nikhil Buduma, CEO and Co-Founder of Ambience Healthcare. “Health systems need AI that synthesizes across the chart, supports clinical decision-making and delivers real operational and financial impact. Chart awareness is the foundation for that level of platform intelligence.”

Today, Ambience is extending chart awareness across its platform, strengthening both clinical decision-making and revenue integrity. Core capabilities include:

Chart-Aware Patient Summaries – problem-oriented summaries that organize a patient’s longitudinal history by diagnosis. This enables clinicians to see everything related to a condition in one place, without reviewing the chart note by note.

Chart-Aware Assessment & Plan (A&P) – assessment and plan generation grounded in the current visit and relevant chart history. This reduces copy-forward risk, improves documentation integrity, and ensures the plan reflects what changed in the encounter.

Chart-Aware Diagnostics – automated extraction and synthesis of lab trends, imaging findings, and pathology results directly into the note. This eliminates manual chart review and copy-paste workflows while highlighting clinically meaningful changes over time.

Chart-Aware Coding – coding assistance grounded in longitudinal chart reasoning, which allows codes like G2211, Annual Well Visits, and chronic care management to be substantiated correctly at the point of care.

Integrated directly into documentation, coding, and compliance workflows, these capabilities improve documentation accuracy and coding alignment at the point of care. This reduces retrospective queries, lowers compliance risk, and supports cleaner claims and stronger revenue integrity. Together, they move ambient AI beyond transcription and into true clinical synthesis.

Expanded chart awareness for Patient Summary and A&P is now live across all health systems where these features are deployed, with chart-aware A&P in beta. Chart-aware Diagnostics is in alpha with select partners and will roll out broadly in the coming months. Early pilots of Chart-Aware Coding are underway with select health system partners. This feature is slated for broad availability in 2026.

Ambience: The Intelligence Platform

Healthcare decisions extend far beyond a single conversation. They are shaped by years of prior diagnoses, longitudinal lab trends, imaging results, evolving problem lists, and past clinical reasoning. An AI system limited to one encounter cannot deliver the level of clinical synthesis health systems require.

“Ambient listening reduces typing; Ambient intelligence improves care delivery and financial performance,” said Mike Valli, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Value Officer at Ambience Healthcare. “Health systems are looking for accuracy, compliance and financial return. To connect clinical documentation to real enterprise performance, you need to provide a fully chart-aware intelligence platform.”

Ambience’s platform was designed from the ground-up to pair clinicians and AI at every layer of care. Physicians, clinical documentation integrity leaders, and revenue cycle experts work directly alongside AI researchers and engineers to shape model development, validation, and deployment. This clinician–AI partnership ensures the system reflects real-world clinical reasoning, compliance standards, and specialty-specific nuance.

Now fully connected by chart awareness, Ambience supports more than 200 subspecialties across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings. In enterprise deployments across the country, the platform has achieved over 90% clinician adoption and is used in 80% of patient visits. Health systems have reported reductions in documentation time of up to 40% and more than $13,000 in incremental annual revenue per clinician through improved coding accuracy, based on third-party evaluations.

This combination of clinical depth and financial impact differentiates Ambience’s intelligence platform from AI scribes.

MultiCare Health System recently completed a head-to-head evaluation of three leading ambient AI solutions involving more than 550 clinicians and 20+ specialties. Ambience was selected after achieving an NPS score 63 points higher than the next best solution and outperforming across patient experience, clinician satisfaction, administrative burden reduction, and financial sustainability.

“We weren’t interested in hype. We wanted proof of technology that could truly help our physicians, APPs and patients,” said Todd Czartoski, MD, executive vice president and chief physician executive at MultiCare. “Ambience didn’t just perform well — it was the clear favorite among our clinicians. When your front-line staff overwhelmingly chooses a solution because it makes care better and their work easier, that’s where you invest.”

By unifying longitudinal patient understanding with documentation, coding, and compliance workflows, Ambience is advancing an intelligence platform built to support both clinical quality and revenue integrity at scale. This expansion marks the next step in a broader roadmap to deliver deeper synthesis across the entire clinical workflow.

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for clinical documentation and revenue integrity. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience’s platform is live across outpatient, emergency and inpatient settings, supporting more than 200 specialties with real-time, coding-aware documentation directly within major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.

