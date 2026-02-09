Ambience Healthcare Appoints Mike Valli as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Value Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambience Healthcare, the leading AI platform transforming clinical documentation and revenue integrity, today announced the appointment of Mike Valli as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Chief Value Officer (CVO). In this dual role, Valli will lead Ambience’s global go-to-market initiatives while also owning the company’s enterprise value framework—ensuring customers realize measurable, durable clinical and financial outcomes from Ambience’s AI platform.

This appointment marks a strategic milestone for Ambience as the company accelerates its expansion across large health systems, academic medical centers, and enterprise provider groups.

“Ambience is redefining how clinicians work and how health systems operate,” said Valli. “This is one of the most important inflection points in healthcare—where AI moves from experimentation to mission-critical infrastructure. Ambience is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation.”

As health systems face unprecedented pressure—burnout, labor shortages, shrinking margins, and rising regulatory complexity—Ambience is becoming a strategic platform for:

Clinician experience – reducing documentation burden and restoring time to care

Operational efficiency – automating workflows that previously required manual abstraction

Revenue integrity – improving documentation quality, coding accuracy, and reimbursement outcomes

By combining the CRO and CVO scopes into a single role, Ambience is formalizing a new commercial model: one that directly ties growth to concrete enterprise impact. Valli will ensure every deployment has a clear ROI story, aligned with clinical, operational, and financial leaders alike. Ultimately, this aligns Ambience’s partnership model with creating measurable improvements to health system operating margin.

“Healthcare AI will only scale if it creates real, system-level change,” said Nikhil Buduma, CEO and Co-Founder of Ambience. “Mike understands that value is not theoretical—it must be operational, financial, and clinical at the same time. His ability to bridge strategy, execution, and outcomes is rare, and he is exactly the leader we need as Ambience enters its next phase of growth.”

Valli brings over 15 years of experience partnering with health systems at the intersection of technology, clinical operations, and financial performance.

Valli has been continuously recognized as a leader in healthcare and technology, including:

Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at symplr, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, where he led go-to-market strategy and commercial execution across a complex, multi-solution portfolio. Prior to symplr, Valli spent over a decade at Optum, holding a variety of senior executive roles including as Market President and Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategy & Growth. In these roles, he led cross-segment teams and built some of Optum’s largest hospital and health system partnerships, with direct accountability for revenue growth and P&L performance.

Further Executive Additions

Ambience is also continuing to deepen its executive bench with the additions of Richa Gupta, MBBS, MHSA as Vice President of Care Transformation and Jeffrey Gerson as Vice President of Marketing.

Dr. Gupta will partner with senior hospital leaders to apply AI to health systems’ most complex clinical and operational challenges. She brings more than two decades of experience in large academic medical centers, beginning with her work at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she joined the internal consulting team and hospital operations team overseeing the surgical platform at Northwestern Medicine’s flagship hospital. Prior to joining Ambience, Dr. Gupta served as Chief Operating Officer at Rush University Medical Center, where she drove double-digit volume growth, led strategic off-campus expansions, and oversaw Rush’s nationally recognized COVID-19 response.

Gerson will lead product and growth marketing, communications, brand and strategic events as Ambience scales its AI platform across health systems nationwide. He brings deep experience building and marketing category-defining technology products, including a long tenure at Instagram as one of the company’s earliest employees, where he founded the product marketing function and helped launch and scale several of the platform’s most successful features globally. Gerson has also advised and built marketing teams at multiple high-growth startups and most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at relotech company Updater.

Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for documentation, coding and clinical workflow, built to reduce administrative burden and protect revenue integrity at the point of care. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience’s platform is live across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings, supporting more than 100 specialties with real-time, coding-aware documentation. The platform integrates directly with Epic, Oracle Cerner, athenahealth, and other major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins and other leading investors.

