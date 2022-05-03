Ambi Robotics Returns to Berkeley and Expands Headquarters, Investing In People and Infrastructure To Support Deployment Growth

New headquarters is home to accelerated growth, engineering support, and R&D while reinforcing commitment to culture and supply chain innovation

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ambi Robotics, the leader in AI-powered robotic parcel sorting systems for supply chain operations, today unveiled its new headquarters in Berkeley, Calif. to support company growth and new product development. Ambi Robotics is ramping up deployments of AmbiSort systems ahead of peak season as more shipping and logistics brands grapple with surging ecommerce demand. The new headquarters boasts 33,000 square feet of space for the company to continue its mission to solve the supply chain’s most complex problems while helping people handle more than ever before.





“Relocating our headquarters back to Berkeley was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” says Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics. “This decision was fueled by the need to accommodate the growth of our company as we remain focused on deployments and supporting the implementation of hundreds of AmbiSort AI-powered robotic sorting systems in production across the US”.

The new office location will accommodate the capacity for growing teams in customer support, engineering, AI research, operations, and software development. The new Berkeley headquarters footprint increased over 500% as the team more than quadrupled its size in one year. Ambi Robotics was previously located in a 6,000 square foot office space in Emeryville, Calif.

“We are thrilled to be closer to where it all began, just a few miles from the heart of the UC Berkeley campus where our founding team met while pursuing our Ph.D.’s,” says Stephen McKinley, Co-Founder and VP of Operations at Ambi Robotics. “Ambi Robotics is built on the power of people – people working together to build extraordinary systems that empower our workforce to handle more. We are building a one-of-a-kind headquarters to foster the growth of our dedicated team and an environment that empowers our team at Ambi Robotics to handle more too.”

The newly remodeled headquarters, now re-architected and designed to support the development of advanced supply chain technologies, boasts features that build the human experience for all employees.

“At Ambi Robotics, we believe that when people are respected and valued, they become more engaged,” says Sandra Kazee, VP of Finance at Ambi Robotics. “We are committed to building an inclusive working environment for our team where all employees can be their best, authentic selves.”

