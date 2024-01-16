Amberflo.io Launches a Generative AI Monetization Platform, Helping Every Company Profit From the Goldrush

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Amberflo, built by ex-AWS engineers, today launches a new AI monetization platform. As the adoption of Generative AI skyrockets, companies are scrambling to accurately track usage and build a profitable business model. Amberflo’s new monetization platform automatically meters the use of underlying LLMs, and enables charging a markup based on the unique value-add of the application, making it possible for companies to always maintain a healthy profit margin in monetizing AI.









“There’s an AI goldrush happening right now and Amberflo is providing the proverbial shovels for people to monetize and benefit from it,” said Puneet Gupta, CEO and Founder of Amberflo. “Pandora’s box has been opened and GenAI will be baked into applications at every company – but the companies that will win are the ones who find an effective and continuous way to monetize. Amberflo’s AI monetization platform provides the necessary tooling for companies that wish for their investments in Generative AI to bear fruit.”

Amberflo handles the ingestion, aggregation, and measurement of underlying AI and LLMs transaction and usage data, enabling companies to construct an ideal pricing strategy based on usage patterns and desired revenue outcome.

Three Pillars for Monetizing AI

Usage Metering: Metering serves as the underlying foundation of the monetization stack. For AI/ML-based products and services, simply ingesting an event does not equate metering. Metering needs to be accurate, decoupled from billing, provide full audit and lineage at the event level, operate in real time, scale to billions of meter events per day, and provide on-demand usage aggregation and analytics.

Flexible Quoting: Enable sales teams to rapidly Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ) proposals that incorporate usage-based and hybrid product catalog items and pricing plans with flexible discount and payment entitlements. This includes built-in approval workflows for volume-based discounts and payment structures such as pre-pay, pay-as-you-go, and commit with custom payment schedules.

On-demand Billing: A modern billing platform for AI needs to generate on-demand, real-time metered invoicing and billing. Customers expect to see both what their usage rate is and how much they are being charged at any given moment based on consumption.

“Without a doubt the biggest trend for the foreseeable future will be Generative AI,” said Krishna Raj Raja, CEO of Support Logic. “We here at SupportLogic are eager to translate the rise of tools like ChatGPT into value for our customers and profits for our business.”

More Information

Learn more about monetizing AI with Amberflo: www.amberflo.io/ai

About Amberflo

Amberflo enables businesses to track and charge on usage and bill customers with on-demand, accurate metered invoicing. Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Amberflo is supported by investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Homebrew, and Operator Collective. For more information, please visit https://amberflo.io and get started for free.

Contacts

Adam LaGreca



Founder of 10KMedia



adam@10kmedia.co