Amazon’s 10th Prime Day Event Offers Deep Discounts and Millions of Deals from Top Brands Exclusively for Prime Members

Members can shop across more than 35 categories including electronics, kitchen, and home, and save up to 50% off select Sony speakers, 30% off select Coach handbags and shoes, and 20% off Supergoop! sunscreen

Stock up on summer favorites including up to 50% off select styles from Hey Dude and Keds, up to 40% off select outdoor sporting equipment from Wilson and Joola Pickleball, and up to 30% off select products from Stanley, Oakley, and Sun Bum skincare

Save on thousands of school and college deals including up to 50% off Keurig coffee brewers and Sharpie, Elmer’s, and Paper Mate essentials, and up to 30% off select New Balance shoes and apparel

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Prime members will have exclusive access to shop more than 5 million deals worldwide during this year’s Prime Day event. Big savings are just days away starting July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT. For 48 hours, members can shop some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far on select products from top brands like Dyson, Pureology, and Alani Nu, and across summer favorites including Supergoop! sunscreen and Sun Bum skincare. Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to shop deals across more than 35 categories including electronics, beauty, and apparel, and deals from top brands like Anker, Laneige, and Coach handbags and shoes. Prime members can also stock up with savings on everyday essentials like batteries, cleaning supplies, light bulbs, and personal care products. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up for a Prime membership ahead of the 10th Prime Day event to shop millions of exclusive deals, and get the most out of Amazon including fast, free delivery across a wide selection of products, quality entertainment, and exclusive savings all year long. Customers can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime.









“Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members, offering huge savings on the brands they love, plus deals across Prime member services like grocery delivery from Amazon subscription and music and podcasts from Amazon Music,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “If you’re not a Prime member yet, now is the perfect time to join and get the most out of Amazon.”

Prep for Less: Back to School and Off to College Deals

Prime members can spend less on getting their kids ready for school by saving more on a wide selection of essentials. With Amazon’s Back to School and Off to College shopping guides, customers can level up their dorm room aesthetic with trendy décor. In addition, customers can shop dorm room must-haves under $10 and best laptops for students, and Prime members can access exclusive savings this Prime Day on top categories like tech, home, apparel, and books. Exclusive deals include a back to school essentials bundle that includes a Fire Max 11 Bundle, a Herschel Classic backpack, and Echo Buds (2023) for $189.99. Visit amazon.com/backtoschool for more deals on back to school essentials and amazon.com/offtocollege for college staples.

Sneak Peek of Summer’s Hottest Deals

There will be plenty of opportunities for Prime members to shop deals across top brands, with new deals dropping as often as every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event. Get an early look at some of the top deals available to shop this Prime Day:

Save up to 68% on select devices and bundles including Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi systems, Blink Outdoor 4 + Echo Show 5 bundles, Fire TV Stick with an Xbox Wireless Controller bundle, Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV , Fire 10 Kids tablet, and Ring Pet bundles

Wi-Fi systems, Blink Outdoor 4 + Echo Show 5 bundles, Fire TV Stick with an Xbox Wireless Controller bundle, Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD , Fire 10 Kids tablet, and Ring Pet bundles Save up to 50% on select all-new Amazon devices including Echo Spot, Blink Mini 2, and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Save up to 50% off home appliances from Dyson, Shark, and Bissell

Save up to 50% on Keurig coffee brewers

Save up to 50% on Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B toothbrushes

Save 45% on iRobot Roomba vacuums, mops, and combos

Save up to 40% on Sony headphones

Save up to 40% on campus essentials from Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials

Save up to 40% off select styles from Allbirds and Rothy’s Footwear

Save up to 40% on Orolay select apparel

Save up to 40% on IT Cosmetics makeup and skincare

Save up to 35% on select kitchen and home appliances from Vitamix

Save up to 35% off select products from Shopbop including Dr. Martens, Reebok, Fila, and APL

Save 30% on Urban Decay cosmetics and on Lancôme cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance

Save up to 30% on select shoes and apparel from New Balance

Save up to 30% on select haircare products from Amika, Biolage, and Color Wow

Save up to 30% on select skincare products from Innisfree, Clarins, and beauty products from goop and good.clean.goop

Save up to 30% off select premium beauty products from new to Amazon brands including Bumble and bumble., Clinique, and Kiehl’s

Save 20% on select pre-loved designer handbags & accessories from What Goes Around Comes Around

Save 20% on select luxury fashion and beauty from brands such as AREA, Giuseppe Zanotti, Altuzarra, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Cle de Peau

Save on celebrity brands like Martha Stewart, Paris Hilton, and Below 60 by Hilary Duff

Save Big While Supporting Small Businesses

More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—and this Prime Day, we’ve made it easier than ever for Prime members to save big on incredible products from small businesses with new deals dropping all the time at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness. This year, members in the U.S. can shop more small business deals than any other Prime Day event, including up to 40% off select grooming products from The Beard Club, up to 30% off select haircare from PATTERN Beauty and hand sanitizer from Touchland, and up to 20% off select products from Play Pits, OSEA, and Moon Juice. Members can also support and discover small businesses by looking out for the Small Business badge and exploring the small business storefront at amazon.com/supportsmall to shop products from Black-owned, women-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, AANHPI-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses.

Ways to Shop, Save, and Earn More with Amazon

Prime members can save more on products and services they love with Amazon from music, podcasts, and video games; to groceries, food delivery, and travel. Discover more ways to save this Prime Day:

Save big with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (from June 27 through July 24) or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 12 through July 17). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on Prime card exclusive deals with the Prime Card Bonus or earn 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card at Whole Foods Market)—all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime cardmembers can also earn an additional 2% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases with No-Rush Shipping (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership), subject to availability , see terms.

Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (from June 27 through July 24) or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 12 through July 17). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on Prime card exclusive deals with the Prime Card Bonus or earn 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card at Whole Foods Market)—all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime cardmembers can also earn an additional 2% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases with No-Rush Shipping (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership), subject to , see terms. Access the best deal ever on Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free—the best deal ever from Amazon Music for Prime Day—in honor of the Amazon Music 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.

Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free—the best deal ever from Amazon Music for Prime Day—in honor of the Amazon Music 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. Discover more deals with Buy with Prime: Prime members can save up to 35% on select products when they shop directly from participating brands’ websites like bareMinerals, BUXOM Cosmetics, Loops Beauty, and Carbone Fine Food, using Buy with Prime, which gives U.S.-based Prime members the option to use the convenient shopping benefits of Prime—like fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, and easy returns—on participating brands’ websites. Visit shopbuywithprime.amazon.com to learn more.

Prime members can save up to 35% on select products when they shop directly from participating brands’ websites like bareMinerals, BUXOM Cosmetics, Loops Beauty, and Carbone Fine Food, using Buy with Prime, which gives U.S.-based Prime members the option to use the convenient shopping benefits of Prime—like fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, and easy returns—on participating brands’ websites. Visit shopbuywithprime.amazon.com to learn more. Save on Amazon’s new grocery delivery subscription: This Prime Day, Prime members and customers with a registered EBT card can get the new Amazon grocery subscription free for 3 months—unlocking unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com as well as more convenient delivery and pickup options. The deal is exclusively available to customers who have yet to try the subscription service.

This Prime Day, Prime members and customers with a registered EBT card can get the new Amazon grocery subscription free for 3 months—unlocking unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com as well as more convenient delivery and pickup options. The deal is exclusively available to customers who have yet to try the subscription service. Book discounted flights, rides, and experiences with Amazon Travel: Save on summer plans when booking through the Amazon Travel Deals page. Prime members can save up to 30% off base fares with Southwest Airlines when booked by July 17 and up to 30% off booked rental cars through SIXT. With over 300,000 activities, tours, and excursions to choose from, Prime members can save 20% off travel experiences with Viator.

Save on summer plans when booking through the Amazon Travel Deals page. Prime members can save up to 30% off base fares with Southwest Airlines when booked by July 17 and up to 30% off booked rental cars through SIXT. With over 300,000 activities, tours, and excursions to choose from, Prime members can save 20% off travel experiences with Viator. Even more free games for Prime Members—for a limited time only: Prime Gaming is celebrating Prime members with more free games including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider, all of which are available for Prime members to claim for 48 hours starting July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT. See the Prime Gaming blog for details.

About Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., we offer more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of the most popular products available with Same Day or One-Day Delivery. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults ages 18-24 can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr