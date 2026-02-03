Amazon Sets New Prime Delivery Speed Record in 2025 With Over 13 Billion Items Arriving the Same or Next Day Around the World

U.S. Prime members saved an average of $550 on fast, free delivery last year

The value of Prime delivery continues to grow with expansion of Same-Day Delivery’s geographic reach, selection, and savings

Half of all items delivered to U.S. Prime members the same or next day in 2025 were groceries and everyday essentials

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced it delivered to Prime members around the world at its fastest speeds ever in 2025 for a third consecutive year, with over 13 billion items arriving the same or next day globally. In the U.S., Prime members received over 8 billion items the same or next day, an over 30% increase compared to the prior year, with groceries and everyday essentials making up half of the total items. Fast, free delivery across a broad selection remains a top benefit for Prime members, saving them more time and money year after year. Members saved $105 billion on fast, free delivery worldwide and $550 on average in the U.S. last year–nearly four times the cost of an annual membership.

Prime first launched in 2005, offering free two-day delivery on a selection of one million items, primarily made up of DVDs, CDs, and books. Today, members have access to free delivery on over 300 million items across 35 categories, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee, with tens of millions available for free Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery. The massive increase in selection and significant gains in delivery speed since Prime launched mean members rely on fast, free delivery for staples, repeat needs, specialty purchases, and everything in between. As a result, members are using the convenience of fast, free delivery to order meaningfully more often, saving U.S. Prime members an average of 64 trips to a physical store in 2025, equating to over 55 hours saved.

"One of the big reasons customers join Prime is to save time and money, and our record-breaking delivery speeds are helping members save more of both," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "By expanding our fast, free delivery options to rural communities and adding fresh groceries and prescription medications to our offering, we're proving that members don't have to choose between speed, selection, and savings–Prime membership delivers all three."

Amazon’s dedication to innovation continues to improve the value of Prime, delivering unmatched convenience, selection, and savings to members around the world. The company leads in fast delivery across the widest selection, with millions of items available for Prime delivery as fast as the same day in the U.S., which is up to 40 times the selection of a typical big box retail store.

Faster Prime speeds, delivered

Here's how Amazon innovated to unlock even more value for Prime members:

Significantly expanded geographic reach of Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery at no additional cost to Prime members in over 4,000 smaller cities, towns, and rural areas across 44 states by transforming existing rural delivery stations into hybrid hubs that serve multiple functions. This innovation is the result of Amazon’s $4 billion investment in its rural delivery network and has made a wide assortment of products, including everyday essentials like coffee, paper towels, and batteries available for Prime Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery for the first time in many areas. The ability to get everyday essentials delivered within hours has made the selection increasingly popular among rural customers, with these items accounting for 49 of the top 50 most-repurchased items in those areas. The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive, with the average number of monthly Same-Day customers in rural areas nearly doubling in 2025 compared to the prior year.

of Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery at no additional cost to Prime members in over 4,000 smaller cities, towns, and rural areas across 44 states by transforming existing rural delivery stations into hybrid hubs that serve multiple functions. This innovation is the result of Amazon’s $4 billion investment in its rural delivery network and has made a wide assortment of products, including everyday essentials like coffee, paper towels, and batteries available for Prime Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery for the first time in many areas. The ability to get everyday essentials delivered within hours has made the selection increasingly popular among rural customers, with these items accounting for 49 of the top 50 most-repurchased items in those areas. The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive, with the average number of monthly Same-Day customers in rural areas nearly doubling in 2025 compared to the prior year. Increased perishable grocery selection by integrating thousands of perishables into Amazon’s existing Same-Day Delivery service to make grocery shopping easier than ever for Prime members in thousands of U.S. cities and towns. This innovation allows Prime members to shop perishable groceries—all backed by the company's Freshness Guarantee—alongside other popular categories like electronics, toys, and apparel, without having to repeat the checkout process or meet multiple purchase minimums. Amazon’s expanding Same-Day Delivery capabilities helped enable the delivery of a record 4 billion grocery and everyday essential items to Prime members the same or next day in the U.S.

by integrating thousands of perishables into Amazon’s existing Same-Day Delivery service to make grocery shopping easier than ever for Prime members in thousands of U.S. cities and towns. This innovation allows Prime members to shop perishable groceries—all backed by the company's Freshness Guarantee—alongside other popular categories like electronics, toys, and apparel, without having to repeat the checkout process or meet multiple purchase minimums. Amazon’s expanding Same-Day Delivery capabilities helped enable the delivery of a record 4 billion grocery and everyday essential items to Prime members the same or next day in the U.S. Expanded Same-Day prescription delivery through Amazon Pharmacy, leveraging Amazon’s existing Same-Day Delivery network to enable medication delivery within hours at no additional cost for members. In 2025, Amazon Pharmacy continued to reduce delivery times and set new speed benchmarks for prescription delivery in remote, hard-to-reach locations, while providing 24/7 pharmacist support and clear, upfront pricing.

through Amazon Pharmacy, leveraging Amazon’s existing Same-Day Delivery network to enable medication delivery within hours at no additional cost for members. In 2025, Amazon Pharmacy continued to reduce delivery times and set new speed benchmarks for prescription delivery in remote, hard-to-reach locations, while providing 24/7 pharmacist support and clear, upfront pricing. Brought ultra-fast delivery to customers around the world by expanding Amazon Now in India, Mexico, and the UAE, with initial testing underway in the U.S. and U.K. Amazon Now is bringing everyday essentials, fresh groceries, and locally in-demand items to customers’ doorsteps in under 30 minutes with discounted delivery for Prime members.

by expanding Amazon Now in India, Mexico, and the UAE, with initial testing underway in the U.S. and U.K. Amazon Now is bringing everyday essentials, fresh groceries, and locally in-demand items to customers’ doorsteps in under 30 minutes with discounted delivery for Prime members. Used cutting-edge AI models to forecast where, when, and which types of products to stock across its fulfillment network. With the help of AI, Amazon stores the right selection close to customers, enabling faster deliveries and shorter shipping distances while maintaining the broadest selection of products possible for Prime members. This technology helps Amazon adjust its selection in different areas to meet customers’ local and seasonal needs.

Amazon Same-Day Delivery is broadly available in the U.S., with the vast majority of Americans having access to millions of products for delivery within hours. The continued expansion of Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery network in 2025 led to a 70% year-over-year increase in the number of items delivered in less than a day. Same-Day Delivery is free for Prime members who spend $25 or more at checkout in most U.S. areas. Minimum order qualifications may vary in some locations. Customers can check if their area has Same-Day Delivery and browse eligible items at amazon.com/samedaystore.

Amazon continues to deliver faster speeds on a broader selection while also improving workplace safety for employees and delivery partners. The company’s speed improvements come primarily from placing products closer to customers. The teams picking, packing, and driving to customers’ homes are doing the exact same work for orders that arrive the same or next day as orders that used to arrive in two or more days.

*Time savings calculation is based on each day a Prime member places at least one qualifying order on Amazon, saving an average of 51 minutes that would otherwise be spent on a physical store shopping trip. This estimate is derived from data in the American Time Use Survey conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (2024).

About Prime Delivery

Amazon is continuously innovating to deliver its vast selection to Prime members at faster speeds, so members can get everything they need when they need it. Prime offers U.S. members free shipping on over 300 million items, tens of millions of which can be delivered the same or next day. Since its introduction in 2015, Same-Day Delivery has evolved to reach customers in over 9,000 cities and towns including large metro areas like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and rural communities like Saltillo, MS, Ashland, OH, and Gypsum, CO.

About Prime

Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. In the U.S. that includes more than 300 million items across more than 35 categories with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of products available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, free Same-Day Delivery on essentials and fresh groceries on orders over $25, exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, movies, shows, and live sports with Prime Video, ad-free listening with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, savings across healthcare, prescription medications, restaurant delivery, and fuel, and coming soon, Alexa+. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Alternately, 18-24-year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.

