Amazon Opens First Same-Day Fulfillment Center in Massachusetts

Same-Day Delivery Now Within Hours in Greater Boston

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Amazon announced the opening of its very first Same-Day fulfillment center in Massachusetts. The approximately 155,000 square foot fulfillment center located at 1025 Elm Street in Bridgewater delivered its first package in January and is bringing hundreds of part-time and full-time positions to the area.

Amazon’s Sub Same-Day buildings serve as mini-fulfillment centers, optimized for delivering hundreds of thousands of items with ultra-fast same-day delivery speed. These are first-of-its-kind buildings that are optimized for faster click-to-delivery speeds. Prime members in the Greater Boston area can now receive orders as fast as three to five hours from when they make their purchases.

“ We have a great team here in Bridgewater and we are proud to have our employees making history with this first-of-its-kind facility in New England,” said the facility’s site leader Andrew Schwarz. “ We are creating hundreds of new jobs with great benefits and improving the experience for customers here in Massachusetts.”

Up to 3 million items across more than a dozen categories that are marked “Today by” and “Overnight by” can now be ordered for delivery throughout the day. Customers can also choose a delivery window that’s convenient with their schedule.

Order between Get it (ET) Midnight – 5 AM Today 7 AM – 11 AM 5 AM – 10 AM Today 10 AM – 3 PM 10 AM – 1 PM Today 2 PM – 6 PM 1 PM – 5 PM Today 5 PM – 10 PM 5 PM – 9:30 PM Overnight 4 AM – 8 AM 9:30 PM – Midnight Overnight 7 AM – 11 AM

“ This is another way we are delivering for our Amazon customers in Massachusetts. We want you to be able to get what you want and need, when you want and need it. With our new fulfillment center in Bridgewater, you can click purchase and have your order land on your doorstep within hours,” said Caitlin McLaughlin, spokesperson for Amazon Operations in New England.

The faster delivery speeds enabled by these facilities help lower carbon emissions in line with Amazon’s Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. These new facilities are located close to the cities they serve, which decreases the distance drivers have to travel to deliver packages to customers.

Since the company launched the service more than a year ago, Prime members in more than a dozen cities are able to order from the widest selection available of up to 3 million items across a dozen categories, including baby, beauty & health, kitchen & dining, electronics, pet supplies, and more. To shop items available for faster Same-Day Delivery, visit: www.amazon.com/samedaystore.

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading $18 per hour average starting wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

In addition to generating full-time and part-time jobs, the facility enables additional Amazon Flex delivery partners to deliver Same-Day packages on behalf of Amazon while choosing a flexible work schedule and earning great pay.

Jobs are available across Massachusetts. Interested candidates can see all open positions at https://hiring.amazon.com/.

