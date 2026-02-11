Amazon One Medical Introduces Health Insights to Help Patients Better Understand Their Lab Results

New beta feature transforms routine bloodwork results into personalized and actionable health information

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon One Medical today announced the launch of Health Insights, a new beta feature that helps eligible members gain deeper understanding of their routine lab results through personalized analysis and evidence-based recommendations.

Health Insights—developed in partnership with Lifeforce—addresses a growing patient need: as people increasingly want to understand and engage with their health data, they need trusted guidance to interpret what their lab results mean for their everyday health. This new feature, included at no additional cost with One Medical membership, analyzes more than 50 biomarkers from standard bloodwork results and translates them into actionable insights organized by health domains such as cardiovascular, metabolic, and immune function—empowering members to have more meaningful conversations with their One Medical care team.

"We're always looking for ways to improve our members' ability to engage and be proactive with their health journey," said Andrew Diamond, PhD, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Amazon One Medical. "Health Insights brings clarity to complex health data and gives providers another way to help our members understand what their lab results mean—so together, they can focus on what matters most: personalized care and better health outcomes."

"Americans have never been more motivated to take greater control of their health, and that’s a massive opportunity to empower them with the tools and insights they need," said Dugal Bain-Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Lifeforce. "Meeting people in that moment of motivation can be transformative for their long-term health. Through Health Insights, and this partnership, Amazon One Medical is stepping up as a leader in making it easier for health-motivated people to make the best decisions about their bodies."

How It Works

Eligible members can access Health Insights under the Lab Results & Insights section of the My Health tab in the One Medical app. After completing a brief questionnaire, the feature then generates:

A personalized wellness score based on their biomarker profile

Detailed analysis of individual biomarkers categorized by health domain

Evidence-based lifestyle recommendations around nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and sleep

Scientific references supporting each recommendation

The feature is designed to complement, not replace, clinical care. All lab results continue to be reviewed by One Medical providers according to established protocols, and the insights serve as a starting point for more informed conversations between members and their care teams.

Integration with Health AI

Health Insights works seamlessly with Health AI, One Medical's conversational agent available to all members. While Health Insights provides structured analysis of biomarker results and personalized recommendations, Health AI enables members to have real-time conversations about what those insights mean for them specifically. Members can ask Health AI follow-up questions about their biomarker results, request clarification on medical terminology, explore connections between different health metrics, and understand trends in their results over time. Together, these features give members both the clarity of organized health information and the flexibility of conversational exploration—all designed to support more informed discussions with their One Medical providers.

Eligibility and Patient Privacy

To participate, One Medical members must be over 18, have at least one blood test result in their patient chart within the last year, and not have certain excluded conditions that require specialized clinical guidance.

One Medical protects customers' protected health information with stringent, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant privacy and security practices to keep the information safe and secure. Amazon Health Services does not sell customers' data, including protected health information.

Partnership with Lifeforce

One Medical is partnering with Lifeforce to power the bloodwork result analysis underlying Health Insights. Lifeforce specializes in analyzing biomarkers and building personalized health programs. Its methodology draws from peer-reviewed medical literature and longitudinal studies establishing correlations between biomarker levels and health outcomes. One Medical's clinical team conducted a comprehensive category review and evaluation to ensure strong alignment with current clinical guidelines and evidence-based practices.

Commitment to Human-Centered Care

The launch of Health Insights reflects One Medical's ongoing commitment to using technology to enhance—not replace—the human elements of healthcare. By empowering members with a better understanding of their health data between appointments, the feature aims to strengthen the provider-patient relationship and support more proactive, personalized care.

One Medical will measure the feature's success through member engagement, satisfaction feedback, provider input, and health outcome improvements – continuously refining Health Insights based on learnings from the beta period.

All eligible One Medical members can now access Health Insights through the One Medical mobile app.

About Amazon One Medical

Amazon One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care organization with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand. 1Life is a subsidiary of Amazon and Amazon One Medical is a key part of Amazon's mission to make it easier for customers to get and stay healthy. Learn more at amazon.com/health.

About Lifeforce

Lifeforce is the world's largest longevity medicine platform, empowering adults to add quality years to their lives through at-home biomarker testing, direct access to expert physicians, precision lifestyle coaching, and science-backed therapies. Thousands of members across the United States have already completed more than one million biomarker tests, with 85 percent reporting quality-of-life and health outcomes improvements within six months. Learn more at mylifeforce.com.

