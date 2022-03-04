Amazon Music Now Streaming on VIZIO

Unlock Millions of Songs and Thousands of Curated Playlists For the Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZIO #AmazonMusic—VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced the addition of Amazon Music, the high-quality streaming audio service, to the vast lineup of apps available to millions of VIZIO smart TV users in the U.S.





The Amazon Music app allows VIZIO users to launch the app from the home screen and easily search and discover songs, albums, playlists, and more. Prime members have access to two million songs — all ad-free and no additional cost above their Prime membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 75 million songs and the latest new releases. A free ad-supported version is also available, providing users with access to a selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music.

“With millions of users across the country, VIZIO is an obvious choice for Amazon Music to expand our service into the homes of music fans,” said Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music. “We look forward to our customers being able to easily listen to their favorite music on VIZIO smart TVs starting today.”

By pairing a VIZIO TV with one of VIZIO’s award-winning sound bars, audiences can set the mood with a wide variety of music options from Amazon Music and enjoy a surround sound experience right from their living room.

“At VIZIO, we believe the TV is the centerpiece of the home entertainment experience, which is why we’ve made it a priority to add content and services that our users love,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “The addition of music services like Amazon Music, together with our award-winning Sound Bars, allows us to offer users a new way to search, discover and experience high-quality music, podcasts and more from their VIZIO smart TV.”

The Amazon Music app joins a healthy roster of music-related apps on VIZIO such as Pandora, VEVO, and TIDAL, as well as channels available on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, providing users with endless entertainment options.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 75 million songs and the latest new releases. Amazon Music Unlimited customers also now have access to the highest-quality listening experience available, with more than 75 million songs available in High Definition (HD), more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of spatial audio. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music. All Amazon Music tiers now offer a wide selection of podcasts at no additional cost, and live streaming in partnership with Twitch. Engaging with music and culture has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit amazonmusic.com or download the Amazon Music app.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

