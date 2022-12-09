Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Bring Blue Protocol to the West in 2023

Visually stunning, anime-inspired action role-playing game will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 next year

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Inc. today announced they are bringing Blue Protocol, a multiplayer online action role-playing game featuring beautiful, anime-inspired art, to North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Blue Protocol will be free-to-play, and will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2023, with a Closed Beta on PC earlier in the year. View the gameplay trailer, which debuted tonight at The Game Awards, here.





“Blue Protocol is a beautifully crafted game; it’s like an anime come to life,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “ Bandai Namco Online has created a world of the highest quality with a compelling story that will build community and immerse players in an action-packed adventure. As anime continues to rise in popularity globally, we look forward to bringing Blue Protocol to players in the West next year.”

Blue Protocol, co-developed by Bandai Namco Online Inc. and Bandai Namco Studios, takes players on a heroic journey through Regnas, a world teetering on the brink of destruction after millennia of conflict and technology overuse. Players must unite and harness the mysterious light called Flux to defeat powerful foes. Players can fully customize their character, and choose from five unique classes at launch: the sturdy Blade Warden, the valiant Twin Striker, the versatile Keen Strider, the multifaceted Spell Weaver, or the damage-dealing Foe Breaker. Aided by Echoes, mystical summoned creatures with powerful attacks, players will unlock their memories and fight to save the world.

“ Amazon’s commitment to quality and attention to detail in bringing Blue Protocol to new audiences is exemplary,” said Sokichi Shimooka, executive producer of Blue Protocol at Bandai Namco Online Inc. “ The Amazon Games team’s deep expertise in operating multiplayer games, combined with Amazon’s publishing resources and transmedia opportunities, made them the ideal publisher for Blue Protocol in the West. We’re excited to work together to bring players an incredible experience.”

Blue Protocol will be the latest title in Amazon Games’ portfolio of high-quality live service games, including Lost Ark and New World. This collaboration follows previously announced publishing agreements with leading global developers, including Smilegate RPG, Glowmade, and Disruptive Games. For more information and to stay up to date on Blue Protocol, follow along at @BlueProtocol and PlayBlueProtocol.com.

Sign up for a chance to be selected for the Closed Beta at PlayBlueProtocol.com.

About Amazon Games

At Amazon Games, our ambition is to create bold new experiences that foster community in and around our games. Our team of game industry veterans is building within the sandbox of Prime Gaming, Twitch, Amazon retail, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and more to push boundaries and deliver captivating experiences to our players. Amazon Games is developing AAA multiplayer games based on original IPs, including New World, with our studios and teams in Orange County, San Diego, Montreal, and Seattle. Amazon Games also publishes best-in-class third-party games, leading with Lost Ark from Smilegate RPG.

About Bandai Namco Online Inc.

“ Online games from Japan to the world”

Bandai Namco Online Inc. is a rapidly growing company within the Bandai Namco Group that specializes in the online game business, with a full range of functions from development and operation to publishing.

Our company continues to develop a variety of contents and services for all devices, including the team shooter GUNDAM EVOLUTION, the online action RPG BLUE PROTOCOL, and our original IP IDOLiSH7.

Upholding our slogan, “ Online games from Japan to the world,” we are committed to challenging ourselves to create online games with a unique Japanese twist. While focusing on the production of online games, we will continue to collaborate with other companies both within and outside of the Bandai Namco Group in order to develop a wide variety of entertainment that goes beyond games.

