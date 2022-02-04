Amazon.com Announces Fourth Quarter Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

decreased to an outflow of $14.3 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an inflow of $21.4 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 523 million on December 31, 2021, compared with 518 million one year ago.

Fourth Quarter 2021

decreased to $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $6.9 billion in fourth quarter 2020. Net income increased to $14.3 billion in the fourth quarter, or $27.75 per diluted share, compared with $7.2 billion, or $14.09 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 net income includes a pre-tax valuation gain of $11.8 billion included in non-operating income from our common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., which completed an initial public offering in November.

Full Year 2021

increased to $24.9 billion, compared with operating income of $22.9 billion in 2020. Net income increased $33.4 billion, or $64.81 per diluted share, compared with net income of $21.3 billion, or $41.83 per diluted share, in 2020.

“ A big thank you to employees across Amazon who overcame another quarter of COVID-related challenges and delivered for customers this holiday season. Given the extraordinary growth we saw in 2020 when customers predominantly stayed home, and the fact that we’ve continued to grow on top of that in 2021, our Retail teammates have effectively operated in peak mode for almost two years. It’s been a tremendous effort, and I’m appreciative and proud of how hard our teams have worked to serve customers,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. “ As expected over the holidays, we saw higher costs driven by labor supply shortages and inflationary pressures, and these issues persisted into the first quarter due to Omicron. Despite these short-term challenges, we continue to feel optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic. When you combine how we’re staffing and scaling our fulfillment network to bring even faster delivery to more customers, the extraordinary growth of AWS with 40% year-over-year growth (and now a $71 billion revenue run rate), the addition of marquee new entertainment like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Thursday Night Football, and a plethora of new capabilities that we’re building in areas like Alexa, Ring, Grocery, Pharmacy, Amazon Care, Kuiper, and Zoox, there’s a lot to look forward to in the months and years ahead.”

Amazon also continues to invest heavily in Prime. In the last few years, Amazon has added more product selection available with fast, free, unlimited Prime shipping; more exclusive deals and discounts; and more high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, and books. Since 2018, Prime Video has tripled the number of Amazon Originals, rolling out new series and movies like The Boys, The Wheel of Time, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Underground Railroad, Sound of Metal, Coming 2 America, The Tomorrow War, and Being the Ricardos. This September, Prime Video will release the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and become the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football as part of a historic 11-year agreement with the National Football League (NFL). Since 2018 in the U.S., availability of Free Same-Day Delivery has expanded from 48 metropolitan areas to more than 90, items available for Prime free shipping have increased over 50%, and members have saved billions of dollars shopping Prime Day. This is all on top of new program benefits like prescription savings and fast, free delivery from Amazon Pharmacy and the continually growing Amazon Music for Prime members, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming. With the continued expansion of Prime member benefits as well as the rise in wages and transportation costs, Amazon will increase the price of a Prime membership in the U.S., with the monthly fee going from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual membership from $119 to $139. This is the first time Amazon has raised the price of Prime since 2018. For new Prime members, the price change will go into effect on February 18, 2022, and for current Prime members, the new price will apply after March 25, 2022, on the date of their next renewal.

Highlights

Shopping

Amazon had its biggest-ever Black Friday to Cyber Monday holiday shopping weekend, with apparel, beauty, home, and toys among the top-selling categories. During the holiday season, third-party sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—achieved record worldwide sales in Amazon’s store. More than 130,000 third-party sellers worldwide surpassed $100,000 in sales on Amazon, and between Black Friday and Christmas, U.S.-based third-party sellers sold an average of 11,500 products per minute. In addition, Amazon India’s month-long Great Indian Festival sales event was the biggest shopping celebration ever for sellers and brand partners on Amazon.in, with nearly 30,000 sellers surpassing $100,000 in sales.

Prime members are taking advantage of program benefits in record numbers. In 2021, members in the U.S. received more than 6 billion free deliveries, and over 200 million Prime members worldwide streamed shows and movies.

Amazon Style, Amazon’s first-ever physical store for apparel, will open this year at The Americana at Brand, a top shopping destination in greater Los Angeles. Amazon Style is built around personalization and innovation. It uses machine learning algorithms to produce tailored recommendations in real time as customers shop, making it easier than ever to discover new looks. At Amazon Style, customers will be able to have items sent to a fitting room with the tap of a button in the Amazon app and continue shopping from their fitting room without having to leave.

algorithms to produce tailored recommendations in real time as customers shop, making it easier than ever to discover new looks. At Amazon Style, customers will be able to have items sent to a fitting room with the tap of a button in the Amazon and continue shopping from their fitting room without having to leave. The first Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go store opened in New York City. With this new store concept, customers can order a handcrafted Starbucks beverage or food item for pickup through the Starbucks app and grab food items from the Amazon Go market, all in one convenient location without having to wait in line to pay. Starbucks and Amazon Go plan to open two more stores in 2022, with the next location planned for The New York Times Building in New York City.

UK grocer Sainsbury’s opened SmartShop Pick & Go, a Just Walk Out technology-enabled convenience store in Holborn Circus, London. The store marked the first time Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology launched in a third-party customer store internationally. It was also the first time Amazon retrofitted a third-party retail store with Just Walk Out technology, meaning the store uses Sainsbury’s existing fixtures and fittings with Amazon’s technology.

For the second year in a row, the Retailer Preference Index—a report from research firm dunnhumby based on insights from 10,000 shoppers on 57 grocers in the U.S.—ranked Amazon as the best overall grocery retailer. Amazon was recognized for offering customers consistently low prices, convenience, and great selection on a wide variety of grocery items sold on Amazon.com.

Amazon partnered with Affirm to offer customers even more ways to pay on Amazon. Customers in the U.S. now have the flexibility to split the total cost of eligible purchases of $50 or more into monthly payments at checkout with no late or hidden fees.

Amazon announced that later this year, more than 80 million Venmo users in the U.S. will have the option to pay with PayPal-owned Venmo in Amazon’s online stores using their linked bank account or Venmo balance.

Amazon continues to invest in offering Prime members around the world same-day delivery options, including Free Same-Day Delivery, where Prime members can receive their order the same day they ordered it, and Faster Same-Day Delivery, where Prime members can receive their order in as fast as five hours. Free Same-Day Delivery is now available in more than 90 metro areas in the U.S. with the addition of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Provo, Utah; in 58 metro areas in Europe; and in Tokyo, Japan. Faster Same-Day Delivery is now available in 24 metro areas in the U.S., with new launches in the past quarter in Austin, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Amazon published its largest ever Holiday Fashion print lookbook, which was sent to millions of Prime members offering more than 1,000 items to choose from for their holiday shopping. Prime members in the U.S. who received the lookbook were able to browse a curated selection of fashion gifts and use their phone to shop items by scanning a QR code.

Entertainment

The Wheel of Time , starring Rosamund Pike, ranked No. 1 in Nielsen’s rankings of streaming series the week of its premiere, with customers viewing more than 1 billion minutes of the series across its first three episodes. Additional Prime Video series releases included the new comedy Harlem , the adult animated comedy Fairfax , and the final season of the sci-fi fan favorite The Expanse . Prime Video also announced that the first season of Reacher , a new series based on the international best-selling book Killing Floor by Lee Child, will be released on February 4, and that Diabolical, an animated spinoff of the global hit series The Boys, is set to premiere in 2022.

, starring Rosamund Pike, ranked No. 1 in Nielsen’s rankings of streaming series the week of its premiere, with customers viewing more than 1 billion minutes of the series across its first three episodes. Additional Prime Video series releases included the new comedy , the adult animated comedy , and the final season of the sci-fi fan favorite . Prime Video also announced that the first season of , a new series based on the international best-selling book by Lee Child, will be released on February 4, and that an animated spinoff of the global hit series is set to premiere in 2022. The critically acclaimed and highly anticipated Prime Video original film Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem and directed by Aaron Sorkin, premiered in theaters and on Prime Video; The Tender Bar , starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney, premiered in theaters and on Prime Video; and the fourth and final installment of the family-favorite franchise Hotel Transylvania: Transformania , featuring the vocal talents of Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, premiered on Prime Video.

starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem and directed by Aaron Sorkin, premiered in theaters and on Prime Video; , starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney, premiered in theaters and on Prime Video; and the fourth and final installment of the family-favorite franchise , featuring the vocal talents of Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, premiered on Prime Video. Prime Video continues to garner significant awards recognition for its original series and movies. Being the Ricardos was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards (female actor in a leading role Nicole Kidman and male actor in a leading role Javier Bardem) and three Critics Choice Awards (lead actress Nicole Kidman, supporting actor J.K. Simmons, and original screenplay Aaron Sorkin). The Tender Bar was nominated for a SAG Award (male actor in a supporting role Ben Affleck). A Hero, the foreign language feature from Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, was nominated for a Critics Choice Award (foreign language film) and shortlisted for the Academy Awards (international feature). The Underground Railroad, which earned seven Emmy nominations in 2021, was nominated for three Critics Choice Awards (limited series, lead actress Thuso Mbedu, and supporting actor William Jackson Harper) and two Independent Spirit Awards (new scripted series and female performer Thuso Mbedu).

was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards (female actor in a leading role Nicole Kidman and male actor in a leading role Javier Bardem) and three Critics Choice Awards (lead actress Nicole Kidman, supporting actor J.K. Simmons, and original screenplay Aaron Sorkin). was nominated for a SAG Award (male actor in a supporting role Ben Affleck). the foreign language feature from Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, was nominated for a Critics Choice Award (foreign language film) and shortlisted for the Academy Awards (international feature). which earned seven Emmy nominations in 2021, was nominated for three Critics Choice Awards (limited series, lead actress Thuso Mbedu, and supporting actor William Jackson Harper) and two Independent Spirit Awards (new scripted series and female performer Thuso Mbedu). The fourth quarter marked Prime Video’s strongest viewership for live sports globally. The 2021-2022 Thursday Night Football season streaming on Prime Video and Twitch delivered the highest average minute audience, a measurement of the average number of devices streaming Thursday Night Football at any given minute during the live game, since Amazon acquired shared rights in 2017. In the UK, the Manchester United vs. Arsenal soccer game on December 2, 2021, became the most-watched Premier League match ever on the service, with an estimated viewership of more than 4 million. Plus, millions of rugby fans tuned in to the Autumn Nations Series, the first full competitive international rugby union series featuring the top Northern and Southern Hemisphere teams since 2019. In India, Prime Video made its first foray into live sports, streaming cricket matches between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

season streaming on Prime Video and Twitch delivered the highest average minute audience, a measurement of the average number of devices streaming at any given minute during the live game, since Amazon acquired shared rights in 2017. In the UK, the Manchester United vs. Arsenal soccer game on December 2, 2021, became the most-watched Premier League match ever on the service, with an estimated viewership of more than 4 million. Plus, millions of rugby fans tuned in to the Autumn Nations Series, the first full competitive international rugby union series featuring the top Northern and Southern Hemisphere teams since 2019. In India, Prime Video made its first foray into live sports, streaming cricket matches between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Prime Video debuted 28 local originals internationally, including Maradona: Blessed Dream (Argentina), Burning (Australia), Inside Edge Season 3 (India), and The Ferragnez – The Series (Italy). New locally produced series and movies launched in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

(Argentina), (Australia), (India), and (Italy). New locally produced series and movies launched in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the UK. IMDb TV launched Judy Justice , starring the Honorable Judy Sheindlin, a retired judge of the Manhattan Family Court and a TV judge for over 25 years. The series marked Amazon Studios’ largest-ever episode order for an original series with 120 episodes, and it is the first series to offer audiences a daily release cadence.

, starring the Honorable Judy Sheindlin, a retired judge of the Manhattan Family Court and a TV judge for over 25 years. The series marked Amazon Studios’ largest-ever episode order for an original series with 120 episodes, and it is the first series to offer audiences a daily release cadence. Amazon Music presented music icon Ye’s first headlining concert in five years, with special guest Drake, exclusively on the Amazon Music Twitch Channel, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music app. During the show, customers in the U.S. could preorder a range of limited-edition merchandise created by Ye and fashion designer Demna exclusively in the Amazon Fashion store and in the Amazon Music app.

The Blippi’s Treehouse series debuted exclusively on Amazon Kids+ in Canada, the UK, and the U.S., bringing one of the world’s most popular kid’s characters to Amazon’s kids and family subscription service.

Devices and Services

Amazon and Stellantis announced a series of global, multi-year agreements that will introduce new connected experiences across a portfolio of 14 iconic brands, including Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Peugeot. As part of the collaboration , Amazon will deliver software for Stellantis’ new digital cabin platform, STLA SmartCockpit, in millions of vehicles over the next decade.

, Amazon will deliver software for Stellantis’ new digital cabin platform, STLA SmartCockpit, in millions of vehicles over the next decade. Amazon announced it has now sold more than 150 million Fire TV devices worldwide since launching the device in 2014. Amazon introduced a new in-vehicle experience for passengers to use Alexa or on-screen touch controls to access more than 1 million TV episodes and movies on Fire TV in the U.S. Fire TV will also be built into BMW’s new 31-inch Theatre Screen for rear-seat passengers.

Amazon announced a collaboration with Lockheed Martin and Cisco that will send Alexa into space as a part of Artemis I, the first of several NASA missions that will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon. Alexa will join the upcoming mission as a part of Callisto, a technology-demonstration payload embedded into NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

Amazon launched new features to make Alexa more proactive, conversational, and personal. Customers can now teach Alexa their preferences, such as for food and sports, that Alexa will remember when recommending recipes, local restaurants, and sports scores. Alexa can also start a Routine after detecting activities. For example, if Alexa detects a beeping washing machine or the sound of running water, Alexa can alert customers that the laundry is done or to turn off the faucet. Customers using the Echo Show 10 can also enable Conversation Mode for a more natural, back-and-forth interaction with Alexa without needing to repeat the Alexa wake word.

Amazon launched the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor in Canada, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the U.S. This new air quality monitor measures the presence of indoor allergens and toxins and makes it simple for customers to check the air quality of their home.

Ring launched and started shipping the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor, which uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor glass windows or doors and alert customers if their glass is broken.

Amazon announced Amazon Sidewalk Bridge Pro by Ring, which will bring professional-grade device connectivity to even more places, including commercial centers, parks, universities, and wilderness areas. Alongside the announcement, Amazon launched two pilot programs. The first pilot, with Arizona State University, will focus on extending the range of connectivity for the university’s on-campus internet of things devices, including sunlight sensors, temperature sensors, CO2 detectors, and particle counters. The second pilot is with Thingy, a technology company that provides information to first responders about wildfires. Thingy will work with Sidewalk Bridge Pro to provide connectivity for Thingy’s air quality monitoring systems and share information to help combat wildfires.

Amazon launched Ultrasound Motion Detection for customers to enable Occupancy Routines when motion is detected (or not detected) near their Echo device. With Ultrasound Motion Detection, the device can emit an inaudible ultrasound wave to detect movement and initiate a Routine. For example, with an Occupancy Routine, Alexa can turn off the lights when a person leaves the room or automatically play music when motion is detected near an Echo device.

Amazon Web Services

AWS announced significant customer momentum, with new commitments and migrations from customers across many major industries. In a landmark announcement for the financial services industry, Nasdaq shared its multi-year partnership to migrate its markets to AWS with the goal of becoming the world’s first fully enabled, cloud -based exchange. The move includes migrating Nasdaq’s matching engine, the core technology that makes the market tick. Technology: Meta , the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other companies, selected AWS as its long-term strategic cloud provider to accelerate artificial intelligence research and development. Qualtrics expanded its relationship with AWS to migrate internal IT systems and customer-facing workloads to the cloud. Automotive: Stellantis selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for vehicle platforms to accelerate new digital products and upskill its global workforce. Rivian selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for its capabilities in analytics, compute, containers, and machine learning to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles and make transportation cleaner and more sustainable. Aurora selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for machine learning training and cloud-based simulation workloads to safely accelerate the development of self-driving vehicle technology. Retail: Best Buy selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider and will migrate enterprise systems and business-critical workloads to the cloud to modernize its technology platforms and become a destination for top engineering talent. Under Armour selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for SAP to increase resilience, enhance security, and provide more significant business insights. adidas migrated its SAP environments to AWS to digitize core business processes across its value chain and support new business models such as direct-to-consumer. Richemont is moving its enterprise IT infrastructure to AWS, including its data centers in Europe, Hong Kong, and the U.S. Financial services: Goldman Sachs and AWS launched a suite of cloud-based data and analytics solutions for financial institutions, which will reduce the need for investment firms to develop and maintain foundational data-integration technology, lower the barriers to entry for accessing advanced quantitative analytics across global markets, and streamline access to financial data from Goldman Sachs. AIG tapped AWS as its preferred public cloud provider to accelerate a large-scale digital transformation. Fannie Mae is using AWS to automate processes, enhance IT security, and innovate new services that facilitate equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and affordable rental housing. Health care and life sciences: Pfizer is working with AWS to improve how new medicines are developed, manufactured, and distributed for testing in clinical trials. Roche is using AWS technology to facilitate secure research collaboration, deliver new diagnostic technologies, and unlock insights from health data to deliver high-quality, individually tailored patient care. Gilead will use AWS machine learning and analytics to inform clinical trial design and advance data-driven decision making to help refine its drug pipeline. Agriculture: Bayer Crop Science , in collaboration with Bushel and AWS, launched a carbon footprint measurement solution to help farmers in the U.S. drive more sustainable supply chains and mitigate the impact of agriculture on the environment. Manufacturing: Siemens Digital Industries Software expanded its collaboration with AWS to drive adoption of Siemens’ Xcelerator as a Service and help industrial companies accelerate digital transformation in the cloud. Kone selected AWS to provide global cloud capabilities to help innovate and scale its connected solutions and services for smart buildings. Media and entertainment: Discovery extended its strategic relationship with AWS to provide discovery+ viewers with enhanced, reliable, and personalized viewing experiences. Travel and hospitality: United Airlines selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to deliver personalized and scalable services for its customers and employees, as well as optimize airport operations.

The 10th annual AWS re:Invent conference welcomed over 26,000 in-person attendees and hundreds of thousands more virtually. At this year’s event, 115 new services and features were announced, including: AWS Private 5G , a managed service that helps enterprises set up and scale private 5G mobile networks in days instead of months. AWS Mainframe Modernization, which makes it faster and easier for customers to migrate mainframe and legacy workloads to the cloud and enjoy the superior agility, elasticity, and cost savings of AWS. Since their introduction in 2020, Graviton2 processors have been rolled out across general purpose, burstable, compute optimized, storage optimized, and memory optimized instances—providing customers up to 40% better price performance over comparable generation x86-based instances. Today, 48 of the top 50 Amazon EC2 customers use Graviton2 instances to deliver superior price performance to their customers. At re:Invent 2021, AWS announced new compute optimized instances featuring Graviton3 processors that will provide an additional 25% better performance over comparable Graviton2-based instances. A total of three new instance types powered by AWS-designed chips, including compute optimized instances featuring Graviton3 processors that provide up to 25% better performance over comparable Graviton2 instances, new instances powered by AWS Trainium chips that provide the best price performance and the fastest time to train most machine learning models in Amazon EC2, and storage optimized instances that feature new AWS Nitro SSDs for the best storage performance for I/O-intensive workloads.



