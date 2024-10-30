AM Best TV Presents “Case Studies: How Insurers Are Launching Their Own Evolutionary Tech”

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the third installment of AM Best’s four-part cross-media series on insurance technology, insurance and technology experts examine how artificial intelligence will be the next frontier of the insurtech revolution. Watch now.





Tune in to hear from these industry leaders:

Hareem Naveed, AVP integrated analytics, Munich Re Life US;

Mitchell Wein, executive principal, Datos Insights; and

Sankha Basu, product director, ReSource Pro.

This episode is part of AM Best’s four-part cross-media series, “Pushing Back the Risk Frontier: How Insurers Are Co-Opting the Insurtech Playbook.”

