Alwyn van Heerden Joins MultiPlan as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development

di Business Wire

Accomplished merger and acquisition strategist joins Finance team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MPLN #MPLN–MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced Alwyn van Heerden joined MultiPlan as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, effective November 14, 2022.

Mr. van Heerden will play a critical role in shaping and defining MultiPlan’s merger and acquisition (M&A) and partnership strategies. “With more than 14 years’ experience successfully originating and closing acquisitions and partnerships and structuring financings, Al is well qualified for this position,” said James Head, Chief Financial Officer for MultiPlan. “His record of accomplishment in strategy and M&A will be a valuable asset to our company.”

Most recently, Mr. van Heerden served as Senior Director, Corporate Development at Elevance Health (formerly Anthem, Inc.) where he led strategic acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and other strategic relationships. He previously held positions at Rothschild & Co, Credit Suisse and Barclays Capital. Mr. van Heerden holds an MBA from the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School and is a CFA Charterholder.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, property and casualty and dental markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Luke Montgomery, CFA

SVP, Finance & Investor Relations

MultiPlan

866-909-7427

investor@multiplan.com

Shawna Gasik

AVP, Investor Relations

MultiPlan

866-909-7427

investor@multiplan.com

Media Relations
Pamela Walker

AVP, Marketing & Communication

MultiPlan

781-895-3118

press@multiplan.com

