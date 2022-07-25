Altus Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Home Business Wire Altus Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial...
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM Eastern Time the same day.

The call will feature prepared remarks from Lars Norell, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Dan Alcombright, Chief Platform Officer and Dustin Weber, Chief Financial Officer. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session which will also include Gregg Felton, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Altus Power.

The conference call may be accessed via live webcast on a listen-only basis on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor section of Altus Power’s website at https://investors.altuspower.com/events-and-presentations/.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor section of Altus Power’s website and by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13731237. The replay will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the nation’s premier clean electrification company. Altus Power serves its commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers by developing, owning and operating locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across 18 states from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

