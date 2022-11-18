Altruist’s Model Marketplace Launches Cornerstone Partnership with ESG Pioneer HIP Investor

RIA fintech firm expands personalization offerings in welcoming a long-time innovator in ESG

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following Altruist’s recent expansion of its Model Marketplace and release of unified managed accounts (UMA) capabilities, the RIA fintech firm announces its partnership with ESG pioneer and long-time innovator HIP Investor, providing advisors with access to its Fossil Fuel Free Portfolio models focused on ESG and climate action for their clients.

With this announcement, Altruist furthers its strategic focus on personalized investing, with values-based investing, including ESG offerings, as a central piece. In the coming months, advisors can expect to see more offerings within its Model Marketplace that allow for greater flexibility and personalization.

“While markets are down, we’re seeing advisors rotate into strategies that they have had their eyes on, in particular values-based investing strategies,” said Adam Grealish, Head of Investments. “With HIP’s Fossil Fuel Free Portfolios on our platform, advisors can build portfolios for any stage of their ESG journey—from dipping in a toe to full allocations to climate action and impactful investing. Our partnership with HIP Investor represents a cornerstone in our continued expansion into values-aligned and higher-impact investing.”

Altruist launched its Model Marketplace in February 2021 featuring its own investment models – the Simplicity Series – alongside those of Vanguard and Dimensional Fund Advisors, later adding BlackRock, Redwood Investment Management and StateStreet Global Advisors. In April 2022, Altruist introduced its Altruist Strategist Series, the first to include direct indexing. Since then, Altruist has added more than 40 additional models from top investment managers.

“Since 2006, HIP Investor has pioneered solutions for investors seeking higher-impact over the past 16 years,” said R. Paul Herman, founder and CEO. “The HIP Fossil Fuel Free Portfolios are a diversified approach to invest in the health, wealth, earth, equality, and trust factors that benefit customers, citizens, nature, and society – while seeking to reduce future risk and benefit long-term financial returns. We are excited to partner with Altruist and offer the opportunity for higher-impact portfolios on Altruist’s Model Marketplace for advisors and their clients.”

Altruist will host a webinar with the HIP Investor portfolio management and analyst team in early 2023 to discuss how advisors can build effective higher-impact portfolios for their clients goals for society, nature, and their financial goals. For more information on the webinar, visit www.Altruist.com. More information about the Model Marketplace can be found at https://altruist.com/model-marketplace/

ABOUT ALTRUIST

Altruist is a fintech company on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable and more accessible to everyone. Their next-generation custodial solution, built for independent financial advisors and their clients, combines software to manage an investment portfolio with a powerful brokerage platform to invest. This helps streamline operations and frees up time, so advisors can focus on serving their clients even better. And with fractional share trading, investors gain access to high-quality assets no matter their portfolio size.

The way money should feel. Learn more at altruist.com and follow Altruist on Twitter @altruistcorp.

ABOUT HIP INVESTOR

HIP (“Human Impact + Profit”) Investor Inc., founded in 2006, manages impact-themed strategies and ESG portfolios for advisors and investors. HIP also produces and licenses 140,000 ratings of stocks, bonds, and funds for investors, advisors and fund managers. The AUM of HIP’s clients exceeds $20 trillion.. HIP is a registered investment adviser since 2009, registered in the states of California, Illinois and Washington, and serves clients in multiple states. To learn more about HIP’s philosophy, methodology and ESG investing approach, read The HIP Investor book (Wiley 2010) and the Global Handbook of Impact Investing (Wiley 2022). This is not an offer of securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investing involves risk. HIP’s Part II of Form ADV is at http://adviserinfo.sec.gov and HIPinvestor.com.

Contacts

Sam Marinelli



altruist@gregoryfca.com

610-246-9928

R.Paul Herman



Paul@HIPinvestor.com

415 902 7741