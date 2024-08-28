Altruist Taps Veteran Legal Strategist Piret Loone as General Counsel

Top Financial Services Attorney to Lead Legal and Compliance Functions

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altruist, the modern custodian built exclusively for RIAs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Piret Loone as its new General Counsel. Loone will lead the company’s legal and compliance functions, bringing extensive expertise in financial services, regulatory law and fin-tech matters to Altruist.





Loone joins Altruist from Series A open banking company, Link Money, where she served as General Counsel and Chief Business Officer and built the legal and compliance functions from the ground up. Prior, Piret was a key legal leader at Robinhood, playing an integral role in the company’s successful public offering. Her impressive career also includes senior roles at a Fortune 500 asset management company as well as practice at several top international law firms.

“Piret’s deep expertise in financial services and her leadership in legal and compliance are invaluable, especially as Altruist grows and innovates,” said Jason Wenk, CEO of Altruist. “Her track record speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to have her on board to help us navigate the complex RIA regulatory landscape.”

Piret holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School, an M.A. in Political Science from Columbia University, and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Franklin & Marshall College.

“I am excited to join Altruist at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Loone. “I look forward to working with the team to advance its mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and accessible for everyone while ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of legal and regulatory compliance.”

Loone’s appointment underscores Altruist’s commitment to building a robust legal and compliance framework as the company rapidly expands its offerings and client base.

