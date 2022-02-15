Altruist Partners With Wealthbox CRM to Deliver Advisors More Quality Choices for Building and Scaling Their Firms

Altruist’s all-in-one custodial solution integrates with industry-leading CRM , extending existing capabilities of its centralized tech platform for modern advisors

, extending existing capabilities of its centralized tech platform for modern advisors Latest partnerships—including most recently with Riskalyze—underscore Altruist’s commitment to ensuring advisors have the technology they need to do their best work and help more people have a better experience with money

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altruist, an all-in-one custodial solution for modern financial advisors, announces a strategic integration with Wealthbox CRM. The integration signifies Altruist’s and Wealthbox’s shared commitment to supporting independent financial advisors and providing an all-around enhanced experience for them and their clients.

“Partnering with Wealthbox is a direct result of listening to advisors’ needs,” said Jason Wenk, founder and CEO of Altruist. “Altruist’s top priority is helping RIAs and their clients. Collaborating with Wealthbox allows advisors to serve their customers better, improving client experiences while saving both time and money.”

An effective CRM system is vital for advisors to remain organized when onboarding new clients and maintaining existing client relationships. Wealthbox stands out as the most-requested CRM tool among Altruist advisors. Now, advisors can combine their customer data in Wealthbox with the custodial data available on the Altruist platform—with no manual re-entry required. The integration enables advisors to add new clients with a single click and open accounts on Altruist in less than 30 seconds, making the platform’s already swift account opening process even faster and easier.

“We share a vision with Altruist to help RIAs of all sizes grow by providing a powerful, seamless user experience,” said John Rourke, CEO and co-founder of Wealthbox. “That’s one of the many reasons why we’re happy to integrate with Altruist and further enhance advisors’ workflows.”

Altruist and Wealthbox are hosting a webinar on Thursday, March 3, at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) to talk about how independent advisors can maximize this integration to help scale their firms. Register today.

To learn more about how Altruist is reimagining the financial advising tech stack, reach out for a demo or see what advisors are saying about their experience.

ABOUT ALTRUIST

Altruist is a Los Angeles–based fintech company that makes independent financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible. The company provides advisors with cutting-edge tools through a sophisticated platform that substantially lowers costs. As an entirely digital brokerage, Altruist helps advisors give their clients a better experience with money. Learn more at altruist.com and follow Altruist on Twitter @altruist.

ABOUT WEALTHBOX

Wealthbox is a CRM technology for financial advisors that launched in 2014. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative platform allows financial advisors, enterprise firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships while streamlining operations. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

