ALTR To Participate in Upcoming Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Data Access Control and Security Solution Provider to Participate as a Silver Exhibitor

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ALTR, innovator of automated data control and security solutions, announced today that the company will be exhibiting at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023 in Orlando, FL. The Summit will be held at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort from March 20th to March 23rd. In attendance from ALTR will be founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Beecham and Vice President (VP) of Business Development Paul Franz.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “Lead for Purpose, Make an Impact”, and is aligned with the top trends and technologies that will empower data and analytics teams to address their top priorities. The Summit typically draws 4,000+ data and analytics leaders.

Company spokespersons will be on hand to discuss the company’s recently announced open-source data governance initiative supported by Alation Inc. and Matillion. This initiative will provide customers with a simplified, barrier-free cloud data stack using non-proprietary integrations to enable seamless data governance, with access control and security spanning from database to data catalog through ELT to cloud data platforms.

WHAT:

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023

 

 

 

WHO:

 

James Beecham, Founder and CEO and Paul Franz, VP of Business Development

 

 

 

WHEN:

 

March 20 – March 23, 2023

 

 

 

WHERE:

 

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

 

 

1500 Epcot Resorts Boulevard

 

 

Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830 United States

 

 

Booth #305

 

 

 

REGISTRATION:

https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/data-analytics-us/register

 

 

 

TO REQUEST A MEETING:

https://www.altr.com/events/gartner-data-analytics-summit

 

 

 

About ALTR

ALTR is the only automated policy enforcement and data security solution that allows you to easily control and protect sensitive data to minimize risks sooner and unlock value faster. Hundreds of companies and thousands of users leverage ALTR’s platform to gain unparalleled visibility into data usage, automate and control data access, and secure data with patented rate limiting and tokenization-as-a-service, all in minutes instead of months. ALTR’s database integrations and partner ecosystem enable on-premises-to-cloud protection and a single solution for enterprise-wide data governance and security. To learn more, please visit ALTR.com. To start with the ALTR Free plan today, sign up here.

Contacts

RedIron PR for ALTR

Kari Ritacco

kari@redironpr.com

