ALTR To Participate in Upcoming Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ALTR, innovator of automated data control and security solutions, announced today that the company will be exhibiting at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023 in Orlando, FL. The Summit will be held at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort from March 20th to March 23rd. In attendance from ALTR will be founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Beecham and Vice President (VP) of Business Development Paul Franz.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “Lead for Purpose, Make an Impact”, and is aligned with the top trends and technologies that will empower data and analytics teams to address their top priorities. The Summit typically draws 4,000+ data and analytics leaders.

Company spokespersons will be on hand to discuss the company’s recently announced open-source data governance initiative supported by Alation Inc. and Matillion. This initiative will provide customers with a simplified, barrier-free cloud data stack using non-proprietary integrations to enable seamless data governance, with access control and security spanning from database to data catalog through ELT to cloud data platforms.

WHAT: Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023 WHO: James Beecham, Founder and CEO and Paul Franz, VP of Business Development WHEN: March 20 – March 23, 2023 WHERE: Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort 1500 Epcot Resorts Boulevard Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830 United States Booth #305 REGISTRATION: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/data-analytics-us/register TO REQUEST A MEETING: https://www.altr.com/events/gartner-data-analytics-summit

