Altium and AWS Collaborate to Equip India’s Next Generation of Engineers with Industry-Ready Skills in Electronics Design and Cloud Technology

Altium joins AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance in India; Aims to Bridge Skills Gaps and Enhance Employability for Indian Students

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Altium--Altium LLC, a global leader in software and solutions for the electronics industry, announces a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited* to transform tech education across India. They will introduce a unique curriculum designed to prepare students for the demands of a technology-driven workforce. Altium is joining the AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance (Tech Alliance) in India, which brings together a coalition of employers, government agencies, workforce development organizations, and education leaders to address the skills training gap in college and university curricula. The goal is to boost career readiness for learners entering the workforce. By integrating Altium’s expertise in electronics design with cloud curriculum shaped by AWS, this collaboration offers students in India hands-on, industry-relevant training that addresses critical skills gaps and empowers them for future career success.

As the world leader in cloud computing, AWS provides secure and scalable cloud services, supporting organizations of all sizes seeking to modernize their technology, invent, and transform their businesses, enabling the digital economy. Together with Altium’s specialized focus on electronics, the collaboration will deliver a holistic curriculum that prepares graduates for high-demand careers in electronics, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Bridging Education and Industry with Hands-On Learning

Altium Education’s new electronics design course curriculum, enriched with four essential AWS modules, will cover foundational cloud technology, networking, IoT, and more, allowing students to develop skills that mirror real-world industry needs. Key topics include:

AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials – Covering cloud technology basics

– Covering cloud technology basics AWS Technical Essentials – Introducing core cloud concepts like networking, databases, and storage

– Introducing core cloud concepts like networking, databases, and storage Amazon AppStream 2.0 Primer – AWS’s application streaming solution

– AWS’s application streaming solution IoT Fundamentals – Training in IoT and smart technology

The curriculum will be accessible through Altium Education, providing resources tailored for Indian students and faculty. With Altium's growing presence in India, the company has partnered with 104 institutions and counting, reaching more than 11,400 students across the country. The curriculum will be integrated into key engineering programs at universities and colleges, supported by Altium-branded labs, Centers of Excellence, and hands-on training opportunities. Altium has already established these learning environments at top institutions like Chandigarh University, Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, IIT Bhubaneshwar, and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, with plans to expand further.

Additionally, Altium will conduct specialized training sessions to equip professors with the skills needed to effectively teach leading-edge electronics and AWS cloud concepts in classrooms across India. These sessions are part of a broader initiative to support faculty through workshops and certified training programs, empowering them to integrate Altium Designer and Altium 365 into their curricula and ensuring that students gain practical, industry-aligned skills. With over 300 new students joining Altium's programs each week, the training will ensure educators are fully prepared to meet the growing demand for skilled engineers in India's rapidly expanding electronics market.

“This collaboration goes beyond education; it’s about equipping a generation with skills that directly translate into industry impact,” said Rea Callender, Vice President of Altium Education. “By combining Altium’s hands-on electronics courses with industry-leading cloud curriculum from AWS, we’re providing students with the tools to become tomorrow’s tech leaders and innovators.”

Joint Initiatives for Industry Impact

In addition to the curriculum, Altium and AWS India are planning initiatives to deepen the collaboration’s impact:

On Campus Applied Learning : Co-hosted events, workshops and challenges will give students hands-on experience in solving industry challenges.

: Co-hosted events, workshops and challenges will give students hands-on experience in solving industry challenges. Pathways to Employment: Students who complete the joint curriculum will connect with industry partners for career opportunities.

“The government of India has a top priority to transform India’s capabilities as a global manufacturing and electronics hub and is focused on driving innovation and upskilling the talent pool in this regard,” said Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector, AWS India Private Limited. “AWS and Altium are coming together to support this vision by helping students develop fundamental skills in cloud computing and electronics design and building a skilled talent pool for the industry.”

This collaboration reflects a forward-looking approach to tech education in India, merging electronics design and cloud expertise to create a skilled workforce ready to contribute to the global economy. By investing in India’s educational ecosystem, Altium and AWS India are laying the foundation for a new generation of tech-ready graduates and setting a benchmark for excellence in engineering education.

About Altium

Altium Limited, a part of the Renesas Group and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a global software company accelerating the pace of electronics innovation. Altium delivers digital solutions that maximize productivity in electronics design, connect all stakeholders throughout the creation process, provide seamless access to component sources and intelligence, and manage the entire electronics lifecycle. The Altium ecosystem speeds the realization of electronics-based products across multiple industries and every size company. Learn more at altium.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

*About Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited

AWS India Private Limited undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India.

