Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services

Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.

Altimetrik achieved impressive growth over the past year, hiring over 2,000 new employees since June 2021, while improving employee engagement and launching programs to support women in the workforce. The WINGS program, which empowers and enables women to achieve work and life excellence, has led to the hiring of 550 women globally. Meanwhile, the Rebound program helps experienced women technologists who were on a career break resume their professional journey with step-by-step support, technical training, and interpersonal skills development. Altimetrik also created DEX, a digital employee engagement platform, to provide employees with a one-stop shop to connect, engage, inspire, and grow as a successful practitioner through various features, platform integrations, and a gamified user interface.

“I believe businesses have a responsibility to use their platform, voice, and resources to make a positive impact in the world. Winning this award is validation that we are on the right track in terms of our focus in advancing our industry and employees’ careers,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. “Being honored by Inc. is a testament to our hard work and dedication to those ambitious goals, and we are proud to be part of such an esteemed group of honorees that share that same commitment.”

Inc.’s editors reviewed applicants’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world, rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding. The third annual list honors 241 private companies across 55 different categories that stood out from thousands of other competitive applications. The award recognizes companies of every age, size, and industry.

“Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do,” said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-In-Chief of Inc. “The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”

Altrimetrik’s commitment to society and community welfare was evident in its adoption of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The company improved the lives of 1,019 children in nine shelter homes by providing essential hygiene items and fulfilling holiday wishlists, another 1,808 in the classroom by creating a digital literacy program and giving scholarship support, and improved the standard of living for 63 children battling HIV and cancer. Altimetrik also supported environmental sustainability, quality of life, and rural development by cleaning ponds, planting 500 trees, and providing vocational training for hundreds of families in India.

Check out the full list of Best in Business winners online. The list can also be found in the winter issue of Inc. Magazine, which is out on newsstands Dec. 13.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a pure play digital business and digital transformation company unlocking growth and opportunity with speed, scale, and consistency. We focus on delivering business outcomes with an agile, product-oriented approach. Our digital business methodology provides a blueprint to develop, scale, and launch new products to market faster. Our team of 5,500+ practitioners with software, data, cloud engineering skills help create a culture of innovation and agility that optimizes team performance, modernizes technology, and builds new business models. As a strategic partner and catalyst, Altimetrik quickly delivers results without disruption to the business.

About INC.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc.5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts

Media:

Matt McLoughlin



Gregory FCA on behalf of Altimetrik



Matt@GregoryFCA.com

610-228-2123