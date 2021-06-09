Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Michael Grau, CFO, will participate in the upcoming Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021.

The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 11:55am EDT on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

