Altice USA to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Michael Grau, CFO, will participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET. For a live webcast, please visit: link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

