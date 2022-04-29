Altice USA Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chief Executive Officer, said: “ I am very pleased with our progress in this year of reinvestment and execution towards our key growth initiatives. The rapid expansion of our Optimum Fiber network is on schedule and continues to drive meaningful improvements across all of our customer service metrics relative to our legacy network. Significant progress has been made more broadly in enhancing our products and overall customer experience, as well as expanding our sales distribution channels. We are also off to a very good start with creating consistency in our marketing and offers under one unified Optimum brand.”

Key Financial Highlights

Total Revenue declined -2.3% YoY in Q1 2022 to $2.42 billion (-2.1% excluding air strand revenue (1) ), including Residential revenue decline of -3.6% YoY, Business Services revenue growth of +0.1% YoY (+1.5% excluding air strand revenue (1) ) and News & Advertising revenue growth of +9.1% YoY.

declined -2.3% YoY in Q1 2022 to $2.42 billion (-2.1% excluding air strand revenue ), including Residential revenue decline of -3.6% YoY, Business Services revenue growth of +0.1% YoY (+1.5% excluding air strand revenue ) and News & Advertising revenue growth of +9.1% YoY. Net income attributable to stockholders was $196.6 million in Q1 2022 ($0.43/share on a diluted basis) compared to net income of $274.1 million in Q1 2021 ($0.58/share on a diluted basis).

attributable to stockholders was $196.6 million in Q1 2022 ($0.43/share on a diluted basis) compared to net income of $274.1 million in Q1 2021 ($0.58/share on a diluted basis). Net cash flows from operating activities were $600.2 million in Q1 2022, compared to $749.6 million in Q1 2021.

were $600.2 million in Q1 2022, compared to $749.6 million in Q1 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (2) declined -7.7% YoY in Q1 2022 to $991.7 million with a margin of 40.9%.

declined -7.7% YoY in Q1 2022 to $991.7 million with a margin of 40.9%. Cash capital expenditures of $392.4 million in Q1 2022 represented 16.2% of revenue and were up 84.4% YoY mainly driven by accelerated fiber (“ FTTH ”) rollout and new builds (9.5% of revenue excluding FTTH and new builds).

of $392.4 million in Q1 2022 represented 16.2% of revenue and were up 84.4% YoY mainly driven by accelerated fiber (“ ”) rollout and new builds (9.5% of revenue excluding FTTH and new builds). Operating Free Cash Flow (2) decreased -30.5% YoY to $599.4 million in Q1 2022.

decreased -30.5% YoY to $599.4 million in Q1 2022. Free Cash Flow(2) decreased -61.3% YoY to $207.8 million in Q1 2022.

Q1-22 Summary Financials Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Revenue $2,421,897 $2,478,821 Net income attributable to Altice USA, Inc. stockholders 196,551 274,136 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 991,730 1,074,805 Capital Expenditures (cash) 392,371 212,791

Revenue Growth and Adjusted EBITDA Detail Q1-22 Total Revenue YoY (2.3)% excl. air strand revenue(1) (2.1)% Residential Revenue YoY (3.6)% Business Services Revenue YoY +0.1% excl. air strand revenue(1) +1.5% News & Advertising Revenue YoY +9.1% Adjusted EBITDA YoY (7.7)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.9%

Residential unique customer relationships, broadband subscribers and organic net additions (losses) Subscribers (in thousands) FY-20(3) Q1-21 Q2-21(4) Q3-21 Q4-21 FY-21(4) Q1-22 Residential ending customer relationships 4,648.4 4,647.4 4,670.7 4,646.0 4,632.8 4,632.8 4,612.1 Residential customer organic net additions (losses) 80.8 (1.0) (11.9) (24.7) (13.2) (50.8) (20.7) Broadband ending subscribers 4,359.2 4,370.8 4,401.3 4,388.1 4,386.2 4,386.2 4,373.2 Broadband organic net additions (losses) 142.1 11.5 0.2 (13.1) (1.9) (3.3) (13.0)

Key Operational Highlights

Total unique Residential customer relationships declined -1.5% YoY in Q1 2022 on an organic basis (-0.8% including the acquisition of Morris Broadband in Q2 2021). Unique Residential customer net losses in the quarter were -21k, compared to -1k Residential customer net losses in Q1 2021. Residential Broadband RGUs: Quarterly Residential broadband net losses were -13k in Q1 2022, compared to +12k broadband net additions in Q1 2021. Residential Video RGUs: Quarterly video net losses were -74k in Q1 2022, compared to -54k video net losses in Q1 2021.

declined -1.5% YoY in Q1 2022 on an organic basis (-0.8% including the acquisition of Morris Broadband in Q2 2021). Unique Residential customer net losses in the quarter were -21k, compared to -1k Residential customer net losses in Q1 2021. Residential revenue declined -3.6% YoY in Q1 2022 to $1.91 billion: Residential revenue per customer relationship in Q1 2022 declined -3.0% YoY to $137.92, mostly due to the loss of higher ARPU video customers, although was stable sequentially (+0.1% compared to Q4 2021).

declined -3.6% YoY in Q1 2022 to $1.91 billion: Business Services revenue grew +0.1% YoY in Q1 2022 to $368 million, or grew +1.5% excluding air strand revenue (1) . SMB / Other revenue was flat (-0.1% YoY) in Q1 2022, or grew +1.9% excluding air strand revenue (1) . Lightpath revenue grew +0.6% YoY in Q1 2022. The Lightpath business increased net sales bookings by ~70% YoY in Q1 2022 which is expected to support accelerated revenue growth in the coming quarters.

grew +0.1% YoY in Q1 2022 to $368 million, or grew +1.5% excluding air strand revenue . SMB / Other revenue was flat (-0.1% YoY) in Q1 2022, or grew +1.9% excluding air strand revenue . Lightpath revenue grew +0.6% YoY in Q1 2022. The Lightpath business increased net sales bookings by ~70% YoY in Q1 2022 which is expected to support accelerated revenue growth in the coming quarters. News and Advertising revenue grew +9.1% YoY to $115 million in Q1 2022, approaching pre-pandemic levels of growth, driven by strength in the travel, entertainment, and sports betting segments.

Fiber Rollout and Network Upgrade Update

Fiber (FTTH) rollout update: Altice USA is executing on an accelerated fiber deployment over the next four years across its Optimum and Suddenlink footprint (under the Optimum Fiber brand), expecting to reach 6.5 million fiber passings by the end of 2025 (including 1.3 million total incremental FTTH passings in FY 2022). As of Q1 2022 the Company has 1.32 million FTTH passings, adding 146k new FTTH passings in the quarter. The company reported +11k FTTH customer net additions in Q1 2022, reaching 6.1% penetration of the FTTH network.

across its Optimum and Suddenlink footprint (under the Optimum Fiber brand), expecting to reach 6.5 million fiber passings by the end of 2025 (including 1.3 million total incremental FTTH passings in FY 2022). As of Q1 2022 the Company has 1.32 million FTTH passings, adding 146k new FTTH passings in the quarter. The company reported +11k FTTH customer net additions in Q1 2022, reaching 6.1% penetration of the FTTH network. New build activity update: Altice USA has also been accelerating the pace of its network edge-outs, adding +42k total passings in Q1 2022, and a total of +237k total passings in the last twelve months (“LTM”) (+149k passings have been added LTM on an organic basis excluding the acquisition of Morris Broadband in Q2 2021). The Company continues to see strong momentum in growing customer penetration, typically reaching approximately 40% within a year of rollout in new-build areas. The Company is targeting an incremental 175k+ new passings in FY 2022.

Altice USA has also been accelerating the pace of its network edge-outs, adding +42k total passings in Q1 2022, and a total of +237k total passings in the last twelve months (“LTM”) (+149k passings have been added LTM on an organic basis excluding the acquisition of Morris Broadband in Q2 2021). The Company continues to see strong momentum in growing customer penetration, typically reaching approximately 40% within a year of rollout in new-build areas. The Company is targeting an incremental 175k+ new passings in FY 2022. HFC cable network upgrades update: Altice USA continues to upgrade its existing hybrid fiber-coaxial (“HFC”) network to deliver higher speeds to customers in certain Suddenlink markets. In Q1 2022 the Company completed upgrades of 16k of these homes and is targeting 100k homes to be upgraded in FY 2022. These markets previously only offered up to 150 Mbps download speeds and are being upgraded to offer up to 400 Mbps or 1 Gbps.

Altice USA continues to upgrade its existing hybrid fiber-coaxial (“HFC”) network to deliver higher speeds to customers in certain Suddenlink markets. In Q1 2022 the Company completed upgrades of 16k of these homes and is targeting 100k homes to be upgraded in FY 2022. These markets previously only offered up to 150 Mbps download speeds and are being upgraded to offer up to 400 Mbps or 1 Gbps. Infrastructure subsidies update: Altice USA has applied for subsidies for rolling out FTTH to over 150k homes and was awarded its first subsidy grant in Yavapai County (Arizona) for 8k homes in Q1 2022.

Altice USA has applied for subsidies for rolling out FTTH to over 150k homes and was awarded its first subsidy grant in Yavapai County (Arizona) for 8k homes in Q1 2022. Broadband speed taken by Altice USA’s customer base on average has nearly doubled in the past three years to 363 Mbps in Q1 2022. Approximately 46% of Altice USA’s broadband customers remain on plans with download speeds of 200 Mbps or less, representing a sizable opportunity to continue to upgrade speeds. Broadband-only customer usage averaged 630 GB per month in Q1 2022, which is 27% higher than the average usage of the entire customer base (495 GB per month).

to 363 Mbps in Q1 2022. Approximately 46% of Altice USA’s broadband customers remain on plans with download speeds of 200 Mbps or less, representing a sizable opportunity to continue to upgrade speeds. Broadband-only customer usage averaged 630 GB per month in Q1 2022, which is 27% higher than the average usage of the entire customer base (495 GB per month). 1 Gbps (“1 Gig”) broadband speed sell-in to all new customers, where 1 Gig services are available, was 46% in Q1 2022 (1 Gig sell-in to new customers taking the FTTH product was higher at 59% in Q1 2022). Approximately 17% of the residential customer base currently take 1 Gig speeds, representing a significant growth opportunity for the Company.

FY 2022 Capex Guidance Reiterated

The Company expects to continue to accelerate investments in key growth initiatives, increasing cash capex to approximately $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion in FY 2022.

Additional Highlights and Announcements

Altice USA and T-Mobile Extend Strategic MVNO Agreement for Optimum Mobile

At the end of March 2022, Altice USA and T-Mobile announced the expansion of a multi-year MVNO agreement through which T-Mobile will continue to serve as the nationwide network for Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile service. Terms of the new agreement are mutually beneficial to both companies.

Under the agreement, Optimum Mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network, including accessing America’s largest 5G network. The agreement also enables Optimum Mobile to provide more flexibility and value to customers and, when coupled with Optimum and Suddenlink broadband service, deliver a 360-degree seamless connectivity experience at home and on the go.

Optimum Mobile has approximately 198k mobile lines(5) as of March 31, 2022. Mobile net additions in Q1 2022 were +12k, supported by new mobile promotions. Mobile revenue grew +25.0% YoY to $24.0 million for the quarter. At the end of Q1 2022, Optimum Mobile reached 4.3% penetration of Altice USA’s Residential customer base.

“Let’s Reconnect” Rebrand Campaign

“Let’s Reconnect” is Altice USA’s company-wide commitment to reconnect with its customers, communities, and people to unify all of its products under the Optimum brand. As part of Let’s Reconnect, changes are being made to ensure that Optimum is delivering the highest quality service and experience to its customers and keeping them at the center of everything that the Company does.

This includes improvements in speed and reliability through the Company’s expanded fiber network and mobile service, 24/7 customer support online and over the phone, and the opening of more retail stores across the country.

Shares Outstanding

As of March 31, 2022, Altice USA had 454,654,818 combined Class A and Class B shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet Review

As of March 31, 2022:

Net debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was $22,874 million at the end of Q1 2022 (6) , representing net leverage of 5.5x Adjusted EBITDA on a LTM basis, or 5.8x Adjusted EBITDA on a Last 2-Quarter Annualized (“L2QA”) basis. The weighted average cost of debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was 4.7% as of the end of Q1 2022 and the weighted average life was 6.0 years. The Company expects to return to a leverage target of 4.5x – 5.0x net debt / Adjusted EBITDA on a L2QA basis for its CSC Holdings, LLC debt silo over time.

was $22,874 million at the end of Q1 2022 , representing net leverage of 5.5x Adjusted EBITDA on a LTM basis, or 5.8x Adjusted EBITDA on a Last 2-Quarter Annualized (“L2QA”) basis. The weighted average cost of debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was 4.7% as of the end of Q1 2022 and the weighted average life was 6.0 years. The Company expects to return to a leverage target of 4.5x – 5.0x net debt / Adjusted EBITDA on a L2QA basis for its CSC Holdings, LLC debt silo over time. Net debt for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was $1,382 million at the end of Q1 2022 (6) , representing net leverage of 6.7x LTM (6.5x L2QA). The weighted average cost of debt for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was 4.3% as of the end of Q1 2022 and the weighted average life was 5.8 years.

was $1,382 million at the end of Q1 2022 , representing net leverage of 6.7x LTM (6.5x L2QA). The weighted average cost of debt for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was 4.3% as of the end of Q1 2022 and the weighted average life was 5.8 years. Consolidated net debt for Altice USA was $24,220 million(6), representing consolidated net leverage of 5.6x LTM (5.8x L2QA at the end of Q1 2022).

Altice USA Consolidated Operating Results (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Broadband $ 985,517 $ 970,571 Video 841,887 905,834 Telephony 85,234 106,981 Residential revenue 1,912,638 1,983,386 Business services and wholesale 367,522 367,216 News and Advertising 114,675 105,070 Mobile 24,035 19,235 Other 3,027 3,914 Total revenue 2,421,897 2,478,821 Operating expenses: Programming and other direct costs 828,793 851,864 Other operating expenses 641,906 580,433 Restructuring and other expense 3,378 3,209 Depreciation and amortization (including impairments) 435,349 434,857 Operating income 512,471 608,458 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (303,362 ) (316,312 ) Gain (loss) on investments (150,773 ) 73,453 Gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net 101,074 (53,565 ) Gain on interest rate swap contracts 123,147 75,653 Other income, net 2,430 2,859 Income before income taxes 284,987 390,546 Income tax expense (82,846 ) (112,007 ) Net income 202,141 278,539 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,590 ) (4,403 ) Net income attributable to Altice USA stockholders $ 196,551 $ 274,136 Basic net income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.58 Diluted net income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.58 Basic weighted average common shares 453,229 469,233 Diluted weighted average common shares 453,229 475,448

Altice USA Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 202,141 $ 278,539 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including impairments) 435,349 434,857 Loss (gain) on investments 150,773 (73,453 ) Loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net (101,074 ) 53,565 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts (premiums) on indebtedness 20,342 23,039 Share-based compensation expense 40,532 28,281 Deferred income taxes (16,149 ) 29,165 Decrease in right-of-use assets 10,955 10,816 Provision for doubtful accounts 14,737 11,133 Other (287 ) 1,074 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable, trade 9,112 55,293 Prepaid expenses and other assets (19,462 ) (26,321 ) Amounts due from and due to affiliates (8,992 ) 4,627 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (13,477 ) (29,696 ) Deferred revenue 14,613 38,501 Liabilities related to interest rate swap contracts (138,894 ) (89,798 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 600,219 749,622 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (392,371 ) (212,791 ) Other, net 888 2,143 Net cash used in investing activities (391,483 ) (210,648 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 150,000 150,000 Repayment of long-term debt (329,688 ) (225,863 ) Proceeds from collateralized indebtedness and related derivative contracts, net — 185,105 Repayment of collateralized indebtedness and related derivative contracts, net — (185,105 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (28,941 ) (18,330 ) Purchase of shares of Altice USA Class A common stock, pursuant to a share repurchase program — (503,645 ) Other — 393 Net cash used in financing activities (208,629 ) (597,445 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 107 (58,471 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (170 ) 620 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (63 ) (57,851 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 195,975 278,686 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 195,912 $ 220,835

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income (loss) excluding income taxes, non-operating income or expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs, gain (loss) on interest rate swap contracts, gain (loss) on derivative contracts, gain (loss) on investments, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization (including impairments), share-based compensation expense, restructuring expense, and transaction expenses.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in our industry. Internally, we use revenue and Adjusted EBITDA measures as important indicators of our business performance and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business and operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies.

We also use Operating Free Cash Flow (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less cash capital expenditures), and Free Cash Flow (defined as net cash flows from operating activities less cash capital expenditures) as indicators of the Company’s financial performance. We believe these measures are two of several benchmarks used by investors, analysts and peers for comparison of performance in the Company’s industry, although they may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow (unaudited): (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 202,141 $ 278,539 Income tax expense 82,846 112,007 Other income, net (2,430 ) (2,859 ) Gain on interest rate swap contracts, net (123,147 ) (75,653 ) Loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net (101,074 ) 53,565 Loss (gain) on investments 150,773 (73,453 ) Interest expense, net 303,362 316,312 Depreciation and amortization (including impairments) 435,349 434,857 Restructuring and other expense 3,378 3,209 Share-based compensation 40,532 28,281 Adjusted EBITDA 991,730 1,074,805 Capital Expenditures (cash) 392,371 212,791 Operating Free Cash Flow $ 599,359 $ 862,014

Reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited): Net cash flows from operating activities $ 600,219 $ 749,622 Capital Expenditures (cash) 392,371 212,791 Free Cash Flow $ 207,848 $ 536,831

Customer Metrics(10) (in thousands, except per customer amounts) FY-20(3) Q1-21 Q2-21(4) Q3-21 Q4-21 FY-21(4) Q1-22 Total Passings(7) 9,034.1 9,067.6 9,195.1 9,212.5 9,263.3 9,263.3 9,304.9 Residential 4,648.4 4,647.4 4,670.7 4,646.0 4,632.8 4,632.8 4,612.1 SMB 376.1 375.8 380.7 381.6 381.9 381.9 382.9 Total Unique Customer Relationships(8) 5,024.6 5,023.2 5,051.4 5,027.6 5,014.7 5,014.7 4,995.0 Residential Customers: Broadband 4,359.2 4,370.8 4,401.3 4,388.1 4,386.2 4,386.2 4,373.2 Video 2,961.0 2,906.6 2,870.5 2,803.0 2,732.3 2,732.3 2,658.7 Telephony 2,214.0 2,161.2 2,118.4 2,057.1 2,005.2 2,005.2 1,951.5 Residential ARPU ($)(9) 142.11 142.24 142.24 140.73 137.79 141.08 137.92

Fiber (FTTH) Customer Metrics (in thousands) FY-20 Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 FY-21 Q1-22 FTTH Total Passings(11) 900.1 921.4 982.5 1,026.6 1,171.0 1,171.0 1,316.6 FTTH Total customer relationships(12)(13) 26.1 35.9 47.3 58.9 69.7 69.7 81.0 FTTH Residential 26.1 35.9 47.3 58.7 69.3 69.3 80.4 FTTH SMB 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.6 Penetration of FTTH total passings(14) 2.9% 3.9% 4.8% 5.7% 5.9% 5.9% 6.1%

Consolidated Net Debt as of March 31, 2022 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group (in $m) Principal Amount Coupon / Margin Maturity Drawn RCF $740 L+2.250% 2024 Term Loan 2,858 L+2.250% 2025 Term Loan B-3 1,237 L+2.250% 2026 Term Loan B-5 2,940 L+2.500% 2027 Guaranteed Notes 1,310 5.500% 2027 Guaranteed Notes 1,000 5.375% 2028 Guaranteed Notes 1,750 6.500% 2029 Guaranteed Notes 1,100 4.125% 2030 Guaranteed Notes 1,000 3.375% 2031 Guaranteed Notes 1,500 4.500% 2031 Senior Notes 649 5.875% 2022 Senior Notes 750 5.250% 2024 Senior Notes 1,046 7.500% 2028 Legacy unexchanged Cequel Notes 4 7.500% 2028 Senior Notes 2,250 5.750% 2030 Senior Notes 2,325 4.625% 2030 Senior Notes 500 5.000% 2031 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Gross Debt 22,958 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Cash (84) CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Net Debt $22,874 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Undrawn RCF $1,601

Cablevision Lightpath LLC (in $m) Principal Amount Coupon / Margin Maturity Drawn RCF $— L+3.250% 2025 Term Loan 593 3.750% 2027 Senior Secured Notes 450 3.875% 2027 Senior Notes 415 5.625% 2028 Cablevision Lightpath Gross Debt 1,458 Cablevision Lightpath Cash (76) Cablevision Lightpath Net Debt $1,382 Cablevision Lightpath Undrawn RCF $100

Net Leverage Schedules as of March 31, 2022 (in $m) CSC Holdings Restricted Group(16) Cablevision Lightpath LLC CSC Holdings Consolidated(17) Altice USA Consolidated Gross Debt Consolidated(15) $22,958 $1,458 $24,416 $24,416 Cash (84) (76) (194) (196) Net Debt Consolidated $22,874 $1,382 $24,222 $24,220 LTM EBITDA $4,128 $206 $4,344 $4,344 L2QA EBITDA $3,929 $213 $4,150 $4,150 Net Leverage (LTM) 5.5x 6.7x 5.6x 5.6x Net Leverage (L2QA) 5.8x 6.5x 5.8x 5.8x WACD (%) 4.7% 4.3% 4.6% 4.6%

Reconciliation to Financial Reported Debt Actual Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions (Carrying Amount) $24,355 Unamortized Financing Costs, Net of Premiums 17 Fair Value Adjustments 44 Gross Debt Consolidated(15) 24,416 Finance leases and other notes 370 Total Debt 24,786 Cash (196) Net Debt $24,590

(1) Excludes all air strand revenue from Business Services for all periods. (2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 7 of this release. (3) Since Q3-20, figures include Service Electric Cable T.V. of New Jersey, Inc. acquired subscribers. (4) Since Q2-21, figures include Morris Broadband, LLC acquired subscribers. (5) Mobile line includes approximately 8k lines receiving free service. (6) Net debt, defined as the principal amount of debt less cash, and excluding finance leases and other notes and collateralized debt. (7) Total passings represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the HFC and Fiber-to-the-Home (“FTTH”) network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our HFC and FTTH network. Broadband services were not available to approximately 30 thousand total passings and telephony services were not available to approximately 500 thousand total passings. Total passings include approximately 67k total passings acquired in the Service Electric Cable T.V. of New Jersey acquisition in Q3-20 and in Q2-21 include approximately 89k total passings acquired in the Morris Broadband acquisition. (8) Total Unique Customer Relationships represent the number of households/businesses that receive at least one of the Company’s fixed-line services. Customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our HFC and FTTH network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per-view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk Residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing family unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel. (9) ARPU is calculated by dividing the average monthly revenue for the respective quarter (fourth quarter for annual periods) derived from the sale of broadband, video and telephony services to Residential customers by the average number of total Residential customers for the same period. ARPU for the September 30, 2020 period reflects a reduction of $5.51 due to credits that we anticipated to be issued to video customers as a result of credits the Company expected to receive from certain sports programming networks whereby the minimum number of events were not delivered pursuant to the contractual agreements with the networks and related franchise fees. ARPU for the December 31, 2020 period reflects a reduction of $1.26 due to credits that we anticipated to be issued to video customers as a result of credits the Company expected to receive from certain sports programming networks whereby the minimum number of events were not delivered pursuant to the contractual agreements with the networks and related franchise fees. (10) Customer metrics do not include Optimum Mobile customers. (11) Represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the FTTH network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our FTTH network. The figures shown here represent those FTTH passings available for marketing to customers as reflected in Altice USA’s billing system (FTTH passings “ready for sales”), differing to previously reported FTTH coverage figures which represented those FTTH passings where the network had been constructed (FTTH passings “ready for service”) but were not yet necessarily available for sale to customers. (12) Represents number of households/businesses that receive at least one of the Company’s fixed-line services on our FTTH network. (13) FTTH customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our FTTH network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing family unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel. (14) Represents the number of total FTTH customer relationships divided by FTTH total passings. (15) Principal amount of debt excluding finance leases and other notes and collateralized debt. (16) CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group excludes the unrestricted subsidiaries, primarily Cablevision Lightpath LLC and NY Interconnect, LLC. (17) CSC Holdings Consolidated includes the CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group and the unrestricted subsidiaries.

