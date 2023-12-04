Home Business Wire Altice USA and Optimum Collaborate with University of Phoenix to Provide Tuition...
Business Wire

Altice USA and Optimum Collaborate with University of Phoenix to Provide Tuition Benefits to Employees

di Business Wire

Agreement brings complimentary career-focused educational options for Altice USA and Optimum employees

NEW YORK & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA / Optimum today announces an agreement with the University of Phoenix to provide employees with tuition benefits at the University.


The collaboration supports Altice USA / Optimum’s goal of providing its teammates with long, fulfilling careers by ensuring the company’s thousands of team members have access to the educational resources they need to continue their development and pursue their goals.

“At Altice USA / Optimum our workforce is the bedrock for our success, which is why we are thrilled to work with University of Phoenix to offer our teammates new opportunities to learn, develop, and continue their education. Investing in employees is a top priority for the company and it remains a critical part of our strategy to provide a rewarding employee experience,” said Colleen Schmidt, EVP of human resources, Altice USA / Optimum. “When employees have more opportunities to advance their skills, they are better equipped to serve customers across our communities. This agreement underscores our belief that each employee can positively impact the organization and its customers by pursuing educational opportunities for professional and personal development.”

“The agreement with Altice USA / Optimum sets a new standard for collaboration between higher ed and employers,” states Chris Lynne, president of University of Phoenix. “As companies integrate talent development into their plans for success and growth, this type of program helps align employer and individual skill needs and the opportunity to meet those needs.”

Eligible curriculum includes individual courses as well as courses available as part of certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The collaboration also offers college credit for relevant life experience and the opportunity to learn in-demand skills that can positively impact career trajectories.

According to the University of Phoenix’s 2023 Career Optimism Index® study, 70% of employees say they are more likely to stay with their employer if they had more opportunities for upskilling. As companies navigate current workforce and talent deficits, collaboration between higher education institutions and companies provides opportunities to create educational benefits that attract new talent and retain talent already within the company.

The University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions team offers companies across diverse industries as well as community colleges tailored learning and career pathways to recruit, upskill, reskill, and retain their workforce in an affordable and timely manner. Their flexible solutions are aligned to workplace needs and feature live support, career guidance and support tools, education programs, learning pathways, and credit options, including certificates, workshops, single courses, degree programs, or any combination of these tools.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.8 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Sharla Hooper

University of Phoenix

sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu

Lauren Wint

Altice USA / Optimum

lauren.wint@alticeusa.com

Articoli correlati

The ams OSRAM SFH 7018 Enables Improved Quality of Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen Measurements for Wearables

Business Wire Business Wire -
The new SFH 7018 red/green/IR LED increases total radiant intensity by more than 40 percent over the previous generation...
Continua a leggere

SoftServe Named as a Challenger in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized for our ability to execute and completeness of visionAUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GenerativeAI--SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services...
Continua a leggere

New Relic Appoints Ashan Willy as Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bill Staples to Depart Following Successful Company TransformationSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php