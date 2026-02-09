Altairzen Introduces MarTech Stack Framework

Manage and Strengthen Marketing Operations

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MarTech--Altairzen, the MarTech Service Provider (MSPs) company, is introducing a new framework for updating and managing marketing operations for businesses around the world. Altairzen created the MarTech Stack framework, after years of marketing service implementation and development.

“With decades of experience in technology marketing, the MarTech Stack is a new architecture for providing services and management to businesses. Today, practically every company utilizes software for marketing, sales, and operations. Thanks to the global adoption of these platforms, its presented a new frontier for MarTech service providers like Altairzen to lead the way with experience,” said Naly Rice, Founder and President of Altairzen.

The MarTech Stack framework has five layers of omnichannel integrations and management that strengthens marketing operations for businesses of all sizes. This includes: 1. MarTech foundations and architecture, 2. Integrations, 3. Processes and Procedures, 4. Partnerships and Operations, 5. Executive management. Each of these MarTech layers are customized to fit every business with their unique products and services in mind. This provides a truly optimized MarTech environment that Altairzen partners with companies around the world on.

Thanks to the global adoption of softwares and applications in marketing, it created the Marketing Service Provider (MSPs) services industry. Nearly 80% of all businesses around the world utilize customer relationship management software, marketing automation, content management systems, and a plethora of other applications that integrate. Today, there are over 14,000 marketing software options available for companies to choose from.

Altairzen provides MarTech strategies and solutions with years of experience that benefits businesses with optimizing marketing operations, developing overall marketing strategies, and managing marketing with hybrid or dedicated services.

Altairzen provides web development, marketing strategy, MarTech integrations, and consulting services with a global presence. Headquartered in Maryland with a satellite office in Europe, we collaborate with businesses around the world to develop, create and manage marketing operations. To learn more about Altairzen and get a complimentary quote on MarTech services, please visit: https://altairzen.com.

Media Contact:

Altairzen Communications

MediaRelations@altairzen.com

+1 (800) 374 - 4836