altafiber expects to complete Gallatin County fiber build in First Quarter of 2023

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber announced today that it anticipates completing the fiber build in Gallatin County in the first quarter of 2023. Following completion, altafiber will offer Fiber-to-the-Home broadband connectivity to 100 percent of Gallatin County’s approximately 5,700 addresses.

altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into expanding its fiber network in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana since 2010. The company’s fiber network delivers gigabit Internet speeds that are essential for individuals to access education, employment, and healthcare opportunities. Broadband Internet is also an important part of economic development efforts to attract and retain growing businesses.

“ For the past year we have been in talks with altafiber representatives, and we are excited for the Sparta Community to partner and build a lasting relationship with the company and connect our residents and businesses with this fiber network,” said City of Sparta Mayor Sidney Gullion.

“ I want to thank altafiber for its investment in Gallatin County. We are excited to connect our residents and businesses to the world of fiber,” said Gallatin County Judge Executive Ryan Morris. “ This has been a long process and I am thankful for altafiber and its recognition that our community had a need for fiber connectivity. I look forward to the continued relationship.”

“ altafiber appreciates our relationship with Gallatin County leadership, and we are proud to provide more connectivity for residents and businesses in this community through the fiber network,” said Jason Praeter, President and General Manager of altafiber’s Network Division.

Gallatin County residents who want to learn more about altafiber’s technology may go to www.altafiber.com.

