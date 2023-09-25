altafiber Completes Rooftop Solar Array and Achieves LEED Silver Certification at Dayton Location as Part of Company’s Sustainability Commitment

altafiber has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

altafiber’s Dayton office and store is LEED Silver certified, a globally recognized symbol of excellence in green building

altafiber partnered with Appalachian Renewable Power to add a 70.8kW photovoltaic array on the building’s roof, which will produce 86,400 kilowatt-hours of power annually

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–– altafiber is pleased to announce LEED Silver certification of its Dayton, Ohio retail store and office at 230 Webster St. This follows the completion of a rooftop solar array in July that will deliver net-zero carbon emissions after a year of operation.





The LEED certification and solar installation are part of altafiber’s climate action plan, which targets a 40% greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030. The company’s ultimate goal is to reduce GHG emissions intensity to net-zero by 2040, matching the commitment of its parent company, Macquarie Asset Management.

“ Buildings are responsible for an enormous amount of global energy use, resource consumption and have a significant impact on our health and well-being. We wanted our Dayton store and office to put our commitment to green, healthy workplaces into action,” said Nadja Turek, altafiber Director for Sustainability.

LEED, or Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, certification ensures electricity cost savings, lower carbon emissions and healthier indoor environments. altafiber partnered with building owner Woodard Development, MODA4 architecture, CMTA engineers, and HBC Facility Management to design and construct to LEED standards.

The project earned 52 points in categories that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, and indoor air quality. A few project highlights are:

Reducing lighting power by 63%, with LED lighting, sensor lighting controls, and using 99% ENERGYSTAR appliances.

Offsetting 100% of energy used via a rooftop solar photovoltaic system.

Reducing indoor water use by 44% by using low-flow and WaterSense fixtures, from the dishwasher to the toilets.

Reusing 99% of interior elements, such as ceilings and floors, and reusing 77% of furniture.

Exemplary sourcing of “green” materials and no- or low-emitting materials (e.g., low-VOC paints and furniture) for healthier indoor air.

Appalachian Renewable Power (ARP Solar) designed and installed the rooftop solar system, which is comprised of 177 panels that will annually produce around 86,400 kilowatt-hours of power. The solar array is designed to produce enough power to offset 100 percent of power used in the building over the course of a year.

“ Our new rooftop solar array in Dayton is another important step in altafiber’s climate action plan,” said Ron Beerman, Chief Network Officer for altafiber. “ It also reflects altafiber’s ongoing commitment to support the communities we serve through environmental stewardship.”

“ We’ve committed to reducing our carbon emissions to zero by 2040. This building is a leading example of how we will achieve that goal through a combination of green building, efficiency and renewable power,” Turek said. “ 100 percent of the power we need to serve our customers from this location will be created by sunshine.”

The community can learn more information about the solar installation by visiting altafiber any time during the Dayton store hours (M-F 10am-6pm).

