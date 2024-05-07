altafiber Business Announces Business Calling Solution With Webex by Cisco

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber Business today introduced Business Calling with Webex, a secure, all-in-one solution for calling, messaging and meetings.





Business Calling simplifies communications with easy-to-use features and an intuitive Webex application, ensuring seamless collaboration for organizations and their customers. The solution includes an easy-to-use self-management hub with local support from altafiber experts.

Business Calling with Webex delivers the following applications to businesses:

Calling: Replace old phone equipment with a trusted enterprise-grade cloud calling solution. Take advantage of increased mobility with the Webex app , and features like auto-attendant, voicemail to e-mail transcription, customized greetings, call queues and more.

Messaging: Avoid long e-mail strands and communicate more conveniently with colleagues, partners and customers through Webex messaging.

Meetings: Secure, integrated audio, video and content sharing from any device, in any location with intelligent features including noise removal and real-time translations.

Business Calling delivers end-to-end encryption and no financial surprises with just one fixed monthly expense. It does not require capital investment, on-premise equipment or IT staff.

“ Calling, messaging and meetings are essential to operate in today’s hybrid work environment and are the lifeblood of any business,” said Greg Wheeler, President of Business Markets at altafiber. “ Business Calling simplifies the communication challenge for organizations through a simple, reliable, secure and scalable platform backed by Cisco’s best-in-class technology.”

“ Building on our mutual vision to delight the small to medium business customer, Cisco is thrilled to join with altafiber to deliver Business Calling with Webex,” said Tony Lopresti, Sr. Director Product Management, Webex. “ With fully integrated Webex technology, altafiber users will experience a modern, all-in-one collaboration tool that delivers simple, flexible communications, making their businesses more productive and more secure, with any device from anywhere.”

altafiber is the leading provider of fiber-based connectivity solutions in Greater Cincinnati, backed by more than 150 years of communications experience. altafiber’s fiber network spans more than 16,600 miles in Greater Cincinnati, where the company offers fiber-based services to nearly 100 percent of business addresses.

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world’s leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

