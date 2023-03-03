Alsym Energy to Present Insights on the Benefits of Low-Cost, Non-Flammable Rechargeable Batteries at Leading Industry Events

Speakers from the alternative energy startup will highlight the need for high-performance batteries made without lithium or cobalt in stationary storage, maritime, and EV applications

WOBURN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alsym™ Energy, a developer of next-generation rechargeable batteries, today announced that the company’s leaders will speak at several top industry events this spring. Topics include the need for alternatives to the lithium-ion batteries currently dominating the storage, maritime, and automotive industries, as well as how to avoid risks of fire, supply chain bottlenecks, and rising prices.

The high-performance end of the battery market is currently dominated by lithium-ion technology; however, price declines have stalled and average pack prices actually increased in 2022. As such, EVs are now constrained to the premium and luxury end of the market, and stationary storage and maritime integrators are struggling to find safe, affordable alternatives. Alsym Energy is working to develop a high-performance offering for stationary and maritime applications that’s low-cost, non-flammable, and non-toxic—something no existing technology can match—followed by solutions for the EV market.

“High battery prices are slowing the pace of electrification and decarbonization, and lithium-ion fires are now daily occurrences,” said Mukesh Chatter, CEO, President, and Co-Founder of Alsym Energy. “We need safer, more affordable batteries with more robust supply chains if the storage, maritime, and mobility industries are to go fully electric. We look forward to talking about the pressing need for new solutions.”

Upcoming Alsym speaking engagements include:

Electric Vehicles Battery Tech USA

March 6-7, 2023, Huntington Beach, CA



Speaker: Dr. Rahul Mukherjee, Co-Founder and Director of R&D — Alsym Energy



Topic: Alternate Battery Chemistry to Make EVs Economically Viable

WATTS UP 2023

March 8-9 2023, Rotterdam, Netherlands



Speaker: Matthew West, Head of Marketing — Alsym Energy



Topic: Looking Beyond Lithium: Electrifying Our Oceans With High-Performance, Non-Flammable Battery Technology

Utility-Scale Energy Storage Forum

April 18-19, 2023, Chicago, IL



Speaker: Mukesh Chatter, CEO, President, Co-founder — Alsym Energy



Topic: Resiliency without Ramifications: The Case for Non-Flammable, Low-Cost, Sustainable Grid-Scale Batteries

About Alsym Energy

Alsym™ Energy is a leading developer of advanced low-cost, high-performance rechargeable batteries made from readily available materials that are inherently non-flammable and non-toxic, providing an economically viable alternative to lithium-based technologies. The company is focused on commercial development and mass production of batteries for use in applications including stationary energy storage, maritime shipping, passenger electric vehicles and two-wheelers. To learn more, please visit www.alsym.com

